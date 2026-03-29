RingCentral's Chief Accounting Officer Sold Nearly 9,000 Company Shares. Should Investors Avoid the Stock?

Key Points

Tarun Arora sold 8,840 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$360,000 on March 10, 2026.

This represented 10.48% of Arora's direct Common Stock holdings prior to the sale, reducing his direct position from 84,332 to 75,492 shares.

Arora retains 75,492 directly-held shares of Common Stock, maintaining a meaningful continuing ownership position.

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On March 10, 2026, RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Chief Accounting Officer Tarun Arora disclosed the sale of 8,840 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,840 Transaction value ~$360,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 75,492 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.07 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $40.69 on March 10, 2026.

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Tarun Arora's prior trading activity?

The 8,840 shares sold in this transaction exceed the recent median sell trade size of 3,723 shares, and represent a larger percentage of holdings (10.48%) than the 4.23% median observed in the five most recent sell transactions since November 2025.

The 8,840 shares sold in this transaction exceed the recent median sell trade size of 3,723 shares, and represent a larger percentage of holdings (10.48%) than the 4.23% median observed in the five most recent sell transactions since November 2025. What is the ongoing ownership position for Arora following this transaction?

After the sale, Arora directly holds 75,492 shares of Common Stock, with no indirect or derivative positions reported as of March 11, 2026.

After the sale, Arora directly holds 75,492 shares of Common Stock, with no indirect or derivative positions reported as of March 11, 2026. What is the context for the transaction price relative to the market?

The reported sale price was around $40.69 per share, which was the closing price on March 10, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.52 billion Net income (TTM) $43.39 million Employees 4,260 1-year price change 40.19%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 10, 2026.

Company snapshot

RingCentral offers cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, including RingCentral Office, Contact Center, Engage Digital, and video conferencing services.

It generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for unified communications and contact center platforms.

The company serves a diverse customer base across industries such as financial services, education, healthcare, legal, real estate, retail, technology, and government.

RingCentral is a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration software, enabling businesses to streamline messaging, video, and phone services on a unified platform.

The company leverages a subscription-based model to deliver scalable solutions for enterprises seeking digital transformation in their communications infrastructure. Strategic partnerships and a broad industry reach support RingCentral’s competitive positioning in the enterprise SaaS market.

What this transaction means for investors

RingCentral’s Chief Accounting Officer Tarun Arora’s March 10 sale of company stock is not a meaningful event for investors. It was executed as part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in March of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is frequently implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. In addition, Arora maintained over 75,000 shares after the sale, suggesting he is in no rush to dispose of his holdings.

The transaction came at a time when RingCentral shares were soaring. The stock hit a 52-week high of $42.42 on March 6, just days before Arora’s sale, thanks to solid company performance.

RingCentral exited 2025 with full-year sales of $2.5 billion, up from 2024’s $2.4 billion. This allowed the company to swing from a net loss of $58.3 million in 2024 to profitability with net income of $43.4 million.

Consequently, RingCentral stock’s valuation is up. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of seven, as of March 27, is near a high point over the past year. This suggests now is a good time to sell shares, but not to buy. RingCentral looks like it’s headed in the right direction, but wait for the stock price to drop before deciding to invest.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.