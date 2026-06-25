RingCentral Strengthens AI Leadership With AIR Pro Expansion

RingCentral RNG expanded AIR Pro to deliver agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its customer engagement portfolio, strengthening its AI-powered contact center offerings. The latest enhancements introduce native AI agents, autonomous outreach, intelligent handoffs and AI-powered workflow automation within RingCX.



The new capabilities help businesses automate customer interactions, improve first-call resolution rates and deliver more personalized customer experiences. RingCentral’s AI agents can now manage end-to-end customer workflows across voice and digital channels while seamlessly transferring complex interactions to human agents with full customer context.



The expanded AIR Pro portfolio strengthens RingCentral’s AI-driven customer engagement platform and is expected to support broader adoption of RingCX solutions, driving the company's long-term growth prospects.

RNG Gains From Expanding AI Portfolio

RingCentral shares have gained 24.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's return of 14.9%. The outperformance is driven by the strong adoption of its AI-powered communications portfolio, expanding enterprise deployments and improving profitability. The company is embedding AI across its entire platform, including products like AI Receptionist (AIR), AI Virtual Assistant (AVA) and AI Conversation Experts (ACE).

RingCentral, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ringcentral, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

Further expanding its portfolio, in May 2026, RingCentral enhanced its AIR platform with new cross-channel capabilities that help businesses manage customer interactions across calls, texts, scheduling, messaging and e-commerce workflows.



The AI-powered solution enables organizations to respond instantly to inquiries, capture leads, schedule appointments and provide after-hours support without increasing headcount. RingCentral also introduced AI-powered SMS inboxes and call queues to ensure customers receive timely responses. According to the company, AIR is already delivering results across industries such as healthcare, finance, hospitality, legal services and construction, helping businesses improve customer service, reduce wait times and scale operations efficiently.



In the first quarter of 2026, customers using at least one AI product more than doubled year over year, representing more than 10% of RingCentral's customer base. These customers delivered higher average revenue per user and net retention rates above 100%.



The company ended the quarter with more than 11,800 paying AIR customers, up more than 40% sequentially, while ACE customers surpassed 5,200, underscoring strong demand for RingCentral's AI-powered communications portfolio.

RNG Initiates Strong Q2 Guidance

RingCentral's expanding AI portfolio and growing customer engagement offerings are expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, RingCentral expects total revenues in the range of $648-$653 million. The company expects a non-GAAP operating margin of 23%-23.2% and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.15-$1.17, reflecting continued focus on profitability and operational efficiency.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $650.34 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.83%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 10.38%.

RNG’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, RingCentral carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Computer and Technology sector are Digital Turbine APPS, ASE Technology ASX and Analog Devices ADI. While Digital Turbine and ASE Technology sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Digital Turbine shares have gained 102.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine is 18.98%.



ASE Technology shares have gained 156.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASE Technology is 47.66%.



Shares of Analog Devices have plunged 52.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Analog Devices is 28.76%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.