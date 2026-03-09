Is RingCentral Stock a Buy or Sell After the COO Dumped Over 22,000 Shares?

Key Points

COO Kira Makagon sold 22,196 shares in open-market transactions for a total of ~$780,000 on Feb. 27, 2026.

The sale represented 6.14% of Kira Makagon's direct holdings, reducing her position from 361,741 to 339,545 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were affected.

10 stocks we like better than RingCentral ›

Kira Makagon, President and COO of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), reported the sale of 22,196 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $780,000 on Feb. 27, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 22,196 Transaction value $780,278.91 Post-transaction shares (direct) 339,545 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$12.38 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.15); post-transaction value based on Feb. 27, 2026 market close ($36.45).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Kira Makagon's historical trading activity?

This transaction was the largest single direct open-market sale in Ms. Makagon's recent trading history, exceeding the median sell transaction size of 14,798 shares since September 2025.

This transaction was the largest single direct open-market sale in Ms. Makagon's recent trading history, exceeding the median sell transaction size of 14,798 shares since September 2025. What proportion of her direct holdings did Ms. Makagon sell, and how does this relate to past sales?

The sale accounted for 6.14% of her direct shares, which is above the median percentage of holdings traded per sale (3.44%) in the recent period.

The sale accounted for 6.14% of her direct shares, which is above the median percentage of holdings traded per sale (3.44%) in the recent period. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No; all shares transacted were held directly, with no indirect entities or derivative securities affected in this filing.

No; all shares transacted were held directly, with no indirect entities or derivative securities affected in this filing. What is the impact on Ms. Makagon's overall exposure to RingCentral stock?

Despite this disposition, Ms. Makagon maintains a sizable direct holding of 339,545 Common Stock shares, preserving substantial economic alignment with shareholders.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.52 billion Net income (TTM) $43.39 million Employees 4,260 1-year price change 28.12%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

RingCentral offers cloud-based communications and contact center solutions, including RingCentral Office, Contact Center, Engage Digital, Engage Voice, and RingCentral Video, serving a range of business communication and collaboration needs.

It generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings, leveraging direct sales, channel partners, and strategic alliances.

The company targets enterprise, mid-market, and SMB clients across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, education, legal, retail, technology, and government.

RingCentral is a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications and contact center solutions, serving over 4,000 employees and a broad base of business customers.

The company’s strategy focuses on delivering integrated, omni-channel communication platforms that drive digital transformation for organizations seeking scalable, secure, and flexible solutions. Strategic partnerships and a robust SaaS business model underpin its competitive position in the evolving business communications landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The Feb. 27 sale of RingCentral stock by Chief Operating Officer Kira Makagon is not a cause for concern. She executed the transactions as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which she adopted in March of 2025. A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Her disposition of company shares came at a time when RingCentral stock was soaring. Shares eventually hit a 52-week high of $42.42 on March 6.

The share price increase was driven by RingCentral’s excellent business performance, and the commencement of a dividend payment. The company ended 2025 with revenue of $644 million, representing 5% year-over-year growth.

RingCentral initiated a dividend after posting record free cash flow of $126 million in 2025, up 13% year over year. These results pushed the company’s stock price up, and its share price valuation along with it.

RingCentral’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of nine hovers around a high point for the past year. This suggests shares are expensive, making now a good time to sell the stock, but not to buy.

Should you buy stock in RingCentral right now?

Before you buy stock in RingCentral, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and RingCentral wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.