RingCentral Shares Climb on Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Earnings

RingCentral, the cloud-based communications provider, also offered strong earnings guidance for the fourth quarter ending in March and the full year.

RingCentral shares gained 2.5% on Monday after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and strong guidance for 2020, as the company continues to take market share from traditional hardware-based enterprise phone systems.

For the December quarter, the cloud-based communications provider (ticker: RNG) reported revenue of $253 million, up 34% from a year ago, and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $239.5 million. Non-GAAP profits were 22 cents a share, a penny better than consensus estimates.

For the March quarter, the company projects revenue of $257 million to $259 million, with non-GAAP profits of 18 to 19 cents a share; Street consensus has been $249.2 million and 18 cents.

For all of 2020, RingCentral sees revenue of $1.125 billion to $1.135 billion, with non-GAAP profits of 93 to 94 cents a share; Street consensus for the year had been $1.1 billion and 93 cents.

“Fourth quarter results were outstanding, driven by continued momentum in mid-market and enterprise markets,” CEO Vlad Shmunis said in a statement. “We are very excited to have surpassed our previous goal of a $1 billion annual revenue run-rate ahead of schedule.”

In an interview with Barron’s, RingCentral CFO Mitesh Dhruv noted that the 34% growth rate was consistent with the third quarter, driven by an increase number of deals with total value above $1 million. He said the company had 100 deals of that size in 2019, about 30 of them in the fourth quarter. Dhruv also noted that the company saw record bookings in the quarter from channel partners, with 70% of larger deals coming through third party partners. He added that the company saw strong demand in the quarter from three key vertical markets—education, health care and financial services.

Asked for an update on the company’s closely watched partnership with the telecom equipment provider Avaya, he noted that the first products from the deal will come to market March 31, with revenue contribution expected to start in the back half of 2020.

Dhruv added that Ring sees an addressable market of 300 million to 400 million potential users for cloud-based enterprise communications services—and notes that the penetration for Ring and its rivals is still under 5%. He contends Ring offers “a long, durable growth story.”

RingCentral gained 2.5% on Monday to close at $212.61.

