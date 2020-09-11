Ringcentral (RNG) Surges: Stock Moves 7.3% Higher

Ringcentral, Inc. RNG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $259.26 – $310.20 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and one decrease over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Ringcentral currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is NetEase Inc NTES, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

