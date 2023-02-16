RingCentral (RNG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

RingCentral RNG reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.69% and jumped 53.8% year over year.



Net revenues of $524.7 million lagged the consensus mark by 0.69% but increased 17% year over year.

Quarter Details

Software subscription (95.6% of total revenues) revenues increased 19.4% year over year to $501.6 million. Other revenues (4.4% of total revenues) declined 18.2% year over year to $23.1 million.



Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (“ARR”) increased 17% year over year to $2.10 billion. Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 20% year over year to $1.30 billion.

The fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 79.1%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses increased 3.7% year over year to $64 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 13.4% to $231.8 million. General and administrative expenses rose 20.3% to $45.6 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $73.4 million, up 55.3% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 340 bps from the year-ago quarter to 14%.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $269.9 million compared with $305.4 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



RingCentral also announced that it entered a 5-year, $600-million credit facility, consisting of a $400-million Delayed Draw Term Loan A and a $200-million Revolver.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, RingCentral expects revenues between $526 million and $530 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12-13%.



Subscription revenues for the quarter are expected between $503 million and $505 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 14-15%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 16.5% for the first quarter. Earnings are expected to be 69-70 cents per share.



For 2023, RingCentral expects revenues between $2.180 billion and $2.20 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10-11%.



Subscription revenues for the year are expected between $2.08 billion and $2.100 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 10-11%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be at least 18% for 2023.



Earnings are expected between $3.04 and $3.10 per share.

