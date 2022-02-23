RingCentral (RNG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

RingCentral RNG reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 39 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.41% and surged 34.5% year over year.



Net revenues of $448.5 million also beat the consensus mark by 3.22% and jumped 34.1% year over year. The results reflect solid demand for RingCentral’s cloud communication solutions.

Quarter Details

Software-subscription (93.7% of total revenues) revenues surged 37.1% year over year to $420.2 million.



Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (“ARR”) increased 39% year over year to $1.8 billion.



Ringcentral, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ringcentral, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

RingCentral Office ARR (UCaaS + CCaaS) soared 41% year over year to $1.7 billion. Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 52% year over year to $1.1 billion



Other revenues (6.3% of total revenues) climbed 0.9% year over year to $28.3 million, reflecting higher adoption of RingCentral’s apps in the prevailing work-from-home wave.



Fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 170 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 78.4%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research & development (R&D) expenses increased 36.6% year over year to $61.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 44.2% to $204.5 million. General and administrative expenses rose 6.6% to $37.9 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $47.3 million, up 40% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 40 bps from the year-ago quarter to 10.5%.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $267.2 million compared with $345.2 million as of Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, RingCentral expects revenues between $455 million and $459 million, indicating year-over-year growth between 29% and 30%.



Software-subscription revenues for the quarter are expected between $426 million and $429 million, indicating year-over-year growth between 31% and 32%.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 9.2% for the fourth quarter. Earnings are expected to be 34 cents per share.



For 2022, RingCentral expects revenues between $1.990 billion and $2.015 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%.



Software-subscription revenues for the year are expected between $1.870 billion and $1.890 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 26% to 28%.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 10.6% for full-year 2022.



Earnings are expected between $1.69 per share and $1.72 per share.

