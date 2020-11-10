RingCentral (RNG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

RingCentral RNG reported third-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 26 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. The figure increased 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Net revenues of $303.6 million also beat the consensus mark by 5.8% and jumped 30.1% from the year-ago quarter. The results reflect solid demand for RingCentral’s cloud-communication solutions.

Ringcentral, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ringcentral, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Software-subscription (92.1% of total revenues) revenues surged 32.6% year over year to $279.6 million.



Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (“ARR”) increased 34% year over year to $1.2 billion.



RingCentral Office ARR soared 36% year over year to $1.1 billion. Mid-market and Enterprise ARR jumped 49% to $633 million.



Moreover, enterprise ARR surged 55% year over year to $401 million. Channel ARR soared 59% year over year to $419 million.



Other revenues (7.9% of total revenues) climbed 6.9% year over year to $24 million, reflecting higher adoption of RingCentral apps in the current work from home environment.



On Aug 4, RingCentral announced RingCentral Rooms for Poly, bringing the power and ease-of-use of RingCentral Video to every work space. Designed for a flexible and hybrid workforce, the RingCentral Rooms service will be built into the simple Poly Studio X all-in-one video bars.



Meanwhile, third-quarter 2020 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 76.7%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research & development (R&D) expenses increased 30.1% year over year to $37.8 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 36.8% to $134.5 million. General and administrative expenses rose 4.4% to $29.6 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $30.9 million, up 42.4% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 90 bps from the year-ago quarter to 10.2%.

Key Q3 Developments

During the quarter, RingCentral launched Unify Office by RingCentral in Germany in collaboration with Atos SE. Unify Office by RingCentral combines the latest UCaaS technology with the knowledge and insights of Germany’s communications market from Atos and its strong partner community of 800 partners.



Additionally, RingCentral announced the first release of Unify Office (UO) by RingCentral in France in collaboration with Atos SE. It will also be available in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands.



Moreover, RingCentral announced the launch of RingCentral Video (RCV), a reimagined video meetings experience for businesses in Europe.



On Aug 11, RingCentral announced a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to introduce a co-branded cloud solution — Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral — making it unique and exclusive for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. RingCentral and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will jointly develop programs, enabling both companies to lead the cloud communications services for the enterprise market.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2020, RingCentral expects revenues between $315 million and $318 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 25-26%.



Moreover, software-subscription revenues for the quarter are expected between $290.5 million and $292.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 27-28%.



Operating margin is expected to be in the 9.2-9.8% range for the fourth quarter. Earnings are expected between 26 cents to 27 cents per share.



For 2020, RingCentral expects revenues between $1.164 billion and $1.167 billion, rising from the previous guidance of $1.135-$1.143 billion and indicating year-over-year growth of 29%.



Further, software-subscription revenues for the year are expected between $1.07 billion and $1.072 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 31%.



Operating margin is expected between 9.8% and 9.9% for full-year 2020.



Earnings are expected to be 96 cents per share, up from the previous guidance of 92-94 cents.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, RingCentral has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Himax Technologies HIMX, NVIDIA NVDA and Pure Storage PSTG are some better-ranked stocks in the broader computer and technology sector. Each carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Himax Technologies, NVIDIA and Pure Storage will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 12, Nov 18 and Nov 24, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.