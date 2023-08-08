RingCentral (RNG) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

RingCentral RNG reported second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 83 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.67% and increasing 84.4% year over year.

Net revenues of $539 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.6% and increased 10.8% year over year.

Quarter Details

Software subscription (95.2% of total revenues) revenues of $514 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.29% and increased 10.9% year over year.

Other revenues (4.8% of total revenues) of $25.7 million beat the consensus mark by 7.49% and increased 7.4% year over year.

Ringcentral, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ringcentral, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (“ARR”) of $2.22 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.26% but increased 12% year over year. Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 13% year over year to $1.37 billion.

The second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s levels to 78.1%.

Research and development expenses declined 9.5% year over year to $54.4 million on a non-GAAP basis. Sales and marketing expenses were down 1.1% to $221.5 million. General and administrative expenses declined 4.1% to $40.6 million in the reported quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $104.4 million, up 89.3% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 800 bps from the year-ago quarter’s levels to 19.4%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $225.4 million compared with $274.8 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Cash flow from operations was $90.7 million in the second quarter compared with first-quarter 2023 figure of $108.5 million.

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $81 million compared with $54 million reported in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, RingCentral expects revenues between $552 million and $556 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 8-9%.

Subscription revenues in the quarter are expected to be between $526 million and $530 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 9-10%.

The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 18-18.5% in the third quarter. Earnings are expected to be 75-78 cents per share.

For 2023, RingCentral maintains its revenue guidance to $2.187 billion and $2.205 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 10-11%.

Subscription revenues for the year are expected to be between $2.086 billion and $2.104 billion, suggesting a year-over-year growth of 11%.

The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 18.5% and 19% for 2023.

Earnings are expected to be between $3.11 and $3.25 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, RingCentral has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

RingCentral shares have lost 1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 37.3%.

NVIDIA NVDA, Cisco Systems CSCO and Rekor Systems REKR are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Cisco Systems and Rekor Systems carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NVIDIA shares have gained 210.9% year to date. NVDA is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 23.

Cisco Systems shares have gained 11.3% year to date. CSCO is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 16.

Rekor Systems shares have gained 122.5% year to date. REKR is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 14.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.