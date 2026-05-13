RingCentral (RNG) Price Target Increased by 14.14% to 44.02

The average one-year price target for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) has been revised to $44.02 / share. This is an increase of 14.14% from the prior estimate of $38.56 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.65% from the latest reported closing price of $38.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral. This is an decrease of 184 owner(s) or 33.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNG is 0.06%, an increase of 50.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 97,527K shares. The put/call ratio of RNG is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,977K shares representing 14.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,745K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,235K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,446K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,545K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,352K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,252K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 44.13% over the last quarter.

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