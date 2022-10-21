RingCentral (RNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

RingCentral (RNG) closed the most recent trading day at $33.37, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses had lost 20.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

RingCentral will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $502.93 million, up 21.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of +44.03% and +25.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RingCentral. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. RingCentral is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RingCentral is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.1, so we one might conclude that RingCentral is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, RNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software and Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

