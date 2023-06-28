RingCentral (RNG) Expands With Cloud Phone Launch in India

RingCentral RNG recently announced that it has passed the regulatory verifications by the Indian telecom authorities, enabling multinational organizations in India to use cloud phone capabilities for better communication with customers, partners and employees.

India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with a huge demand for IT communications services. Per an article by Gartner, the IT communications spending in India is expected to reach $24.7 billion in 2023.

To ensure seamless communications, global corporations in India need fully compliant enterprise-grade solutions. RingCentral is the first cloud UC vendor to possess the license and authorization from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) India and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The offering aims to drive modern cloud communications for businesses of all sizes, across every industry and employee type for India.

Ringcentral, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ringcentral, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

With this expansion, RingCentral MVP is available in over 46 countries and supports 18 languages, providing global reach and flexibility for multinational enterprises.

Strong Product Portfolio to Aid RingCentral’s Prospects

RingCentral is riding on a strong product portfolio providing UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, including RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, customer service and support. The adoption of AI-powered cloud communications and business solutions has been strong recently.

In March 2023, RingCentral rolled out its new AI-powered platform, RingSense, and next-gen frontline workforce solutions. These solutions leverage on generative AI to enhance business communications.

RingCentral continues to invest in AI across its portfolio. With its continuous innovation, strong partnerships and large customer base, it expects to expand its opportunities and boost the top line.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) expects second-quarter 2023 revenues between $535 million and $537 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 10%. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 74-76 cents per share.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $536.04 million, indicating a 10.09% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings remained unchanged at 75 cents per share in the past 30 days.

RingCentral Faces Stiff Competition

RingCentral operates in the software segment, which is expected to see double-digit growth in 2023 as enterprises prioritize spending to capture competitive advantages through increased productivity, automation and other software-driven transformation initiatives.

However, RingCentral’s shares have lost 6.6% year to date, primarily due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and elongated cycle times versus last year. Stiff competition and less upsell within existing base continue to remain major headwinds.

RingCentral has underperformed the Zacks Internet – Software and Services Industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, increasing 33% and 14.5% year to date, respectively.

It also faces stiff competition in the cloud communications segment from players like Microsoft MSFT, Zoom Video ZM and Alphabet GOOGL. These firms provide cloud-based platform offering chat, voice, audio conferencing and collaboration tools.

Shares of Microsoft, Zoom Video and Alphabet have increased 39.5%, 0.4% and 34.1% year to date, respectively.

Microsoft provides a unified communications as a service through Microsoft Teams and has a large user base across various industries.

Zoom provides high-quality video and audio communications and has gained popularity during the pandemic whereas Alphabet provides cloud communications service through Google Meet, which is integrated with Google Workspace.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.