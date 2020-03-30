RingCentral (RNG) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.7%

RingCentral, Inc. RNG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $138.96–$239.89 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of three increase and two decrease over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

RingCentral currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Ringcentral, Inc. Price

Ringcentral, Inc. price | Ringcentral, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Internet - Software and Services industry is Quotient Technology Inc. QUOT, holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.