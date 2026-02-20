RingCentral Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

RingCentral RNG reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.18 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.69% and increasing 20.4% year over year.



Total revenues of $644 million beat the consensus mark by 0.27% and increased 4.8% year over year. A robust product portfolio and strong subscription revenues drove the upside.

RNG’s Quarterly Details

Software subscription revenues (96.6% of total revenues) increased 5.5% year over year to $622.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.06%.



Other revenues (3.4% of total revenues) decreased 12.2% year over year to $21.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.71%.

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 7% year over year to $2.67 billion, driven by strong demand for AI-powered multi-product offerings.



Enterprise ARR increased 5% year over year to $1.12 billion in the reported quarter.

RingCentral’s Operating Details

Fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP gross margin was in line with the year-ago quarter at 77.3%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses increased 1.1% year over year to $62.8 million.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 1.5% year over year to $244.3 million. General and administrative expenses rose 6.7% year over year to $44.2 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $146.7 million, up 11.8% year over year. The operating margin expanded 140 bps from the year-ago quarter to 22.8%.



The non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 26.2%, expanding 130 bps year over year.

RNG’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $132.5 million compared with $145.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Cash flow from operations was $149 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $151 million in the third quarter of 2025.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, RNG bought shares worth $135 million. In the same quarter, the board approved a $250 million increase in the share repurchase plan, bringing the total authorization to $500 million.



The non-GAAP free cash flow was $126.1 million compared with $129.5 million in the previous quarter. The non-GAAP cash flow margin was 19.6% in the fourth quarter.

RNG Initiates Q1 & 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, RingCentral expects revenues in the range of $640-$645 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.6-5.4%.



Subscription revenues are expected to be in the range of $620-$625 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.1-5.9%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 22.8% to 22.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.16-$1.19 per share.



For 2026, RingCentral projects year-over-year revenue growth of 4%-5% on a reported basis. On a year-over-year basis, subscription revenue growth is expected to be between 4.5% and 5.5%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 23% and 23.5%.



Non-GAAP earnings for 2025 are expected to be in the range of $4.76-$4.97 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RingCentral currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



