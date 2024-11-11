RingCentral price target raised to $38 from $36 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on RingCentral (RNG) to $38 from $36 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid Q3 results, including modest upside to subscription revenue and margins. ARR growth metrics were largely in line with recent trends.
