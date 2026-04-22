Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of RingCentral (RNG) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 12.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $43.83 in the previous session. RingCentral has gained 43.1% since the start of the year compared to the 5.4% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 1.3% return for the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 19, 2026, RingCentral reported EPS of $1.18 versus consensus estimate of $1.14.

For the current fiscal year, RingCentral is expected to post earnings of $4.86 per share on $2.63 in revenues. This represents a 11.47% change in EPS on a 4.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.39 per share on $2.76 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.87% and 4.7%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though RingCentral has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for RingCentral? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

RingCentral has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.2X versus its peer group's average of 11.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making RingCentral an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, RingCentral currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if RingCentral fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though RingCentral shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

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Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.