RingCentral Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for RingCentral Inc. (RNG):

Earnings: $13.2 million in Q2 vs. -$14.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, RingCentral Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.3 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Revenue: $620.4 million in Q2 vs. $592.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.06 to $1.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $631 to $639 mln

The company raised its adjusted earnings per share range to $4.20 to $4.32 from $4.13 to $4.27. It reiterated the revenue growth range of 4% to 6% year-over-year.

