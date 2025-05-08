RINGCENTRAL Earnings Results: $RNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

RINGCENTRAL ($RNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, beating estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $612,060,000, missing estimates of $616,657,833 by $-4,597,833.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RNG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RINGCENTRAL Insider Trading Activity

RINGCENTRAL insiders have traded $RNG stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VLADIMIR SHMUNIS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 288,136 shares for an estimated $8,929,218 .

. JOHN H MARLOW (SVP, CAdO & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 112,793 shares for an estimated $3,722,875 .

. VAIBHAV AGARWAL (DEPUTY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,362 shares for an estimated $432,967 .

. NED D. SEGAL sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $121,222

ROBERT I THEIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,914 shares for an estimated $110,324.

RINGCENTRAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of RINGCENTRAL stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RINGCENTRAL Government Contracts

We have seen $32,938 of award payments to $RNG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

RINGCENTRAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

RINGCENTRAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RNG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $30.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Brian Peterson from Raymond James set a target price of $45.0 on 01/03/2025

