RingCentral: Early Stage Compounder With 100% Upside Potential

We believe that RingCentral (RNG) fits our early stage compounder framework with ~100% upside over the next 24 months driven by an inflection in revenue growth from the mid 30% range to >40%, resulting from the recent partnership announced with Avaya. Longer term we believe RNG has multi-bagger potential as the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) industry is still under 10% penetrated globally and RNG is the de-facto winner as it is nearly twice the size of its closest competitor, growing nearly twice as fast and investing multiples of industry competitors in R&D to maintain their lead.

We estimate that RNG currently has ~2.5m seats today growing ~30% per annum[1] while Avaya (a legacy on-premise provider) has ~100m active endpoints in its installed base. The industry is rapidly moving to the cloud and Avaya was unable to pivot from on-premise to the public cloud. In October of 2019 RNG and Avaya announced a partnership whereby Avaya will exclusively sell a “white label” RNG product to its customers effectively becoming a Master Agent (where they receive a portion of the monthly revenue for each seat they sell).

Primary research suggests this is a game changing partnership and that RNG has the potential to scale their seats from 2.5m to over 20m in the next 5 years which would drive revenue to >$5bn vs. the sell-side at ~$2.5bn, implying an EV/Sales of ~2.75x.

We believe Street estimates are far too low as analysts assume the normal fade of growth off a high base. We believe that revenue is set to accelerate starting in H2 2020 as the Avaya partnership ramps.

While RNG has had a strong run over the past 2 years, we believe the price action was justified as the company has established itself as the industry leader (similar to Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW) and Workday (WDAY)) in an industry that is at the start of the “S-Curve” of growth.

RNG is a subscriber model that also falls into our early stage compounder framework in that it has an exceptional value proposition relative to the price, strong unit economics that generate high incremental returns on capital, positive externalities for the ecosystem and an unconventional leader that is investing aggressively to grow the company’s moat. RNG is a software-as-a-service company that provides unified communications (“UCaaS”) across telephony, video, text, fax, contact center and collaboration. For ~$30 per seat per month businesses of all sizes can cheaply and flexibly establish or replace mission-critical infrastructure with a secure and scalable solution.

RNG is one of the winners in the transition from traditional communication (landline telephony and email) to unified collaboration whereby employees communicate across platforms seamlessly (using landline, mobile, video, text, chat) and enterprises want greater flexibility with a lower price that only the public cloud can provide. RNG’s core Total Addressable Market ((TAM)) was historically small and medium-size businesses that were looking for enterprise scale communications (which typically cost $100-500/seat per month from incumbents[2]) at a reasonable price (on average $30/month from RNG). Over the past two years RNG has successfully penetrated larger enterprises (1,000-50,000 seats) expanding to an ancillary TAM with significantly better unit economics which we believe is under-appreciated by the market. If we are correct, we believe that RNG can double in the next two years and potentially triple over five years.

RNG competes against both legacy telecommunications companies like Avaya (AVYA), Cisco (CSCO), Mitel (MITL) and the telcos/broadband companies as well as other UCaaS companies like Vonage (VG) and 8x8 (EGHT). Legacy telecommunications companies typically charge a significant upfront cost for both the desk phone and routing/network/server equipment that can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars per seat. They require a large IT team to maintain the network and computer programmers to customize the product for company-specific use cases. Many of these companies offer telephony exclusively (nothing for mobile, text, chat) and charge separately for video conferencing. There are also extensive recurring maintenance and upgrade costs. In contrast, RNG and its UCaaS peers offer their service as software that utilizes either the customers broadband or offers a private network where the UCaaS company bears the capital expenditures.

A couple of notes on the above. First, the upfront cost of legacy telecommunications largely prices all small and medium-size businesses out of the market as they’d rather deploy capital to their core business. By significantly reducing the up-front costs, the UCaaS companies were successful in addressing the SMB market in a way that the legacy players couldn’t. This was particularly important for multi-office locations or those that have remote workers. The lower prices offered by the UCaaS companies significantly undercut the legacy providers causing an innovators dilemma whereby they could not offer a similar product for risk of killing their cash cow. This was one of the factors that drove Avaya to bankruptcy in 2017.

Second, the UCaaS companies are offering a one-stop shop for all communications under a single plan. Not only are they cheaper but they are also better in that they offer a broader product suite. Third, unlike traditional software license models, the software-as-a-service model provides a much higher opportunity for revenue generation. As an example, most of the Adobe and Microsoft products have transitioned from a one-time up-front fee to a recurring annual fee effectively tripling their lifetime revenue potential (one of the reasons for their explosive stock prices). Fourth, after proving their product with SMBs, RNG was able to transition its product to the enterprise market employing a blue ocean strategy (now approaching 50%[3] of the business, up from ~0% in 2015) which is significantly improving unit economics as pricing is comparable and churn is lower. In this case the ancillary TAM of medium and large enterprise is more valuable than the core TAM of SMBs.

Back to the subscriber model and the key investment factor – churn. In 2013 RNGs gross dollar churn rate was 18% implying that the company would need to replace ~18% of its customers per annum all else being equal. The ~18% churn makes sense when dealing with the SMB market as many companies fail and or reduce seats to reduce cost. RNG started to win business in the medium-size market in 2014 with its first enterprise client (over 1000 seats) in 2015. The critical piece of analysis was understanding the TAM.

While many assumed all customers were created equally, the medium and large customers had much lower churn. As RNG has scaled in enterprise, churn has fallen to ~9%! In order to replace the 9% of customers that churn, the company spends ~50% less on sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue) to maintain the base, which allows them to more aggressively channel those dollars to new customers which has accelerated growth.

As an aside, 9% seat churn is remarkable in and of itself as it is incredibly low AND it does not tell the entire story. Revenue retention is >130% implying that the “comp store sales” customers grow on average ~30% per annum providing incredible visibility into future revenue growth. More importantly, customer lifetime value has increased by >50% as SMB customers typically generate $7 of revenue for every dollar of sales and marketing, while medium-size generates $12 and enterprise $15.

The last two years we attended the Enterprise Connect conference in Orlando and spoke to both the UCaaS and legacy telecommunications providers. The primary research gave us increased conviction in both the size of the TAM as well as acceleration up the “S Curve” of adoption. It also provided insights into why RNG has won (and we believe will continue to win) in the medium and enterprise markets. While SMBs typically purchase services via e-commerce, medium and large businesses outsource IT and administration to the channel (value added resellers). Historically, the channel sold large hardware packages and received an upfront commission of 15-30%. They valued the fast payback that Cisco, Avaya and Mitel offered for selling their products and installing them.

Beginning in 2015, RNG made a strategic shift to aggressively pursue channel partners yet faced significant pushback as the low upfront cost and recurring revenue streams of SaaS offered a different income opportunity to channel partners. They struggled with the slower payback periods and the impact it would have on investments and business planning. Throughout 2015 and 2016, RNG and the channel partners (of which there are now thousands) negotiated a new incentive structure whereby RNG would provide a modest upfront payment of ~10% and offer a recurring revenue model for as long as the customer stayed with the RNG product. The combination of better economics and the bankruptcy of Avaya (the largest legacy provider) drove a massive shift to RNG and tipped the channel in favor of cloud which is driving accelerating adoption of UCaaS in enterprise.

RNG is a platform that is creating double-sided network effects. RNG has employed the channel to rapidly grow customers, increasing its “demand.” The channel partners understand the product and the economics and their comfort has increased brand perception with the end customer. A second means by which RNG is increasing demand side network effects is through their Glip collaboration tools (think of Glip as a social network that allows for communication internally like Slack and externally like email). As more users opt into Glip, the value of the network increases to each member.

RNG is also growing “supply” network effects through offering third party services like contact center solutions from inContact and video from Zoom as well as providing integrations with CRM, ERP, enterprise productivity and cloud storage tools (among others). The RNG app developer community has expanded to ~23,000 while the number of integrations/apps has increased to ~2,300.[4] RNG is leveraging the best products and services of its ecosystem to improve its products which in turn increases ARPU, reduces customer acquisition costs and further lowers churn.

In short, RNG offers a lower-priced product that is superior to legacy systems as they continuously innovate on new features and offer interoperability with the majority of cloud software providers (a key value add that customers highly value).

Avaya exited bankruptcy in late 2017 with the goal of re-establishing itself as a viable long-term competitor in the Unified Communications market. Between 2017 and 2019, Avaya struggled to make the transition to the cloud driving them to announce strategic alternatives in mid-2019 which included a potential sale of the company. In Q3 2019, Avaya concluded its process without finding a buyer and in October they announced the partnership with RNG. The deal was structured such that RNG would pay $375m (through stock issuance) for up front commissions (fully refundable if Avaya doesn’t perform) and buy $125m of preferred stock in Avaya. The stocks were both up ~20% on the news as the market recognized that both parties would gain dramatically from the partnership. Source.

Avaya historically was an equipment manufacturer that sold hardware to a very large installed base through both its ~4,000 in-house sales/service team and ~5,000 channel partners. Once the sale was complete, Avaya generated limited revenue from the customers with the channel driving most of the incremental service and maintenance. Accordingly, Avaya was not monetizing its ~100m seats and by partnering with RNG to create Avaya Cloud Offering ((ACO)) they now have the opportunity to monetize the base and create a recurring revenue stream. We estimate that the commission rate will be in the ~20% range with 5-10 months paid upfront by RNG and then a recurring revenue of ~$6 a month per seat. This will dramatically improve the long-term revenue and earnings stability of Avaya and the upfront ~$500m in cash will be used to pay off debt and buy back stock.

We believe RNG got an even better deal as they now have advantaged access to the 100m customer installed base. A large portion of the installed based has been waiting for Avaya to offer a public cloud solution. Customers had invested significant upfront capital for Avaya’s hardware and did not want to rip and replace it. Avaya will now offer RNG software on the majority of legacy endpoints dramatically reducing the switching cost for customers. Avaya will also lend its brand credibility to RNG which we believe will ease the transition for large enterprises that may have feared partnering with a younger less established UCaaS provider. RNG has ~90% of its revenue in the US with a nascent international presence. Avaya will help RNG expand globally as ~50%[5] of its installed base is outside the US offering RNG a dramatic serviceable addressable market expansion.

While we are generally skeptical of legacy/innovator technology partnerships, we believe that incentives are aligned as both Avaya and RNG benefit from the deal. Primary research suggests that Avaya has already changed their sales compensation structure to prioritize selling the ACO solution which will go a long way towards accelerating the transition. Primary research also suggests that the channel will also generate comparable to better returns for selling ACO relative to other UCaaS solutions.

The partnership allows RNG to leverage ~4,000 Avaya internal sales/service reps and tens of thousands of channel partners effectively tripling the selling power and reducing the need for RNG to scale its internal salesforce driving superior unit economics which we believe will result in higher incremental margins.

“From a financial perspective, we are laser-focused on both the growth economics and growth itself. We believe ACO will be accretive to revenue and to operating margins. This partnership provides us the opportunity to accelerate the transition of a sizable installed base of UC customers to the cloud. This should provide a new driver for our incremental long-term growth. As to margins, ACO contributions have favorable unit economics. We expect that by leveraging Avaya’s worldwide go-to-market and channel network, ACO sales would have a lower cost to book versus our other direct and channel efforts. As a result, we believe this partnership will be accretive to long-term operating margins.” Mitesh Dhruv, CFO of RingCentral regarding the Avaya deal

Thesis Point 1: The cloud is winning.

UCaaS is at a tipping point for Enterprises. We estimate Enterprises are <5% penetrated globally. Over the past decade Enterprises have slowly gained comfort with the public cloud initially for “non-core” services and later for core workstreams. For many companies, communications were considered a core workstream and accordingly took more time for companies to warm to the idea. In 2018/2019 we have seen an inflection where all customers are now mandating a public cloud alternative and all companies (including the legacy on-premise players) are formulating public cloud strategies.

RNG went from signing ~1,000 seat customers at the top end to ~50,000[6] seat customers this year with the number of 7 figure deals increasing dramatically.

Avaya “threw in the towel” and partnered with RNG as they could not establish a viable public cloud option.

AT&T, Telus and British Telecom have all partnered with RNG as resellers providing evidence that even the largest and most established TelCos see a strong value proposition. As an aside, we do not believe there is a better way to prove a moat than to have the largest legacy players decide not to compete with and rather partner with the innovator in the industry.

Cisco acquired BroadSoft in an attempt to enter the UCaaS industry.

Mitel went private and acquired Shoretel with the hopes of fixing their UCaaS problems away from the public markets.

Thesis Point 2: Ring is winning in the cloud.

RNG is driving accelerated organic revenue growth even before the Avaya deal.

We estimate that RNG is currently driving billings growth in excess of 50% while core organic revenue growth is ~34% implying future revenue growth is likely to remain strong and has the potential to move to the high 30% range on a standalone basis.

RNG reported core subscription revenue growth through Q4 2018 (no longer reporting in 2019) which showed a ~600 bps acceleration year over year. We believe the same statistic is at least 38% in 2019.

Further, the remaining performance obligation (“RPO”) which is effectively the short term backlog has grown ~50% since the beginning of the year (from $600m to $900m) vs reported subscription revenue that has grown ~23% with modest changes to contract length.[7]

Source: Company filings and author.

Source: Company filings and author.

Thesis Point 3: The Avaya partnership is a game-changer, which Street estimates do not reflect.

Primary research from ex-employees of RNG/Avaya and channel partners suggest that ACO has the potential to scale to 20m seats in the next 5 years for a potential 10x increase in RNG’s seats.

RNG is going to add ~500k seats in 2019 pre-Avaya. Consensus estimates assume that the number of new seats is roughly flat over the next two years with revenue growth decelerating from the mid 30% range to the low 20% range.[8]

We expect revenue growth to accelerate to the mid to high 30% range by H2 2020 and to the high 30 to low 40% range by 2021 which implies RNG adds ~500k base seats and another 200-300k seats from the Avaya partnership.

ACO is being launched in mid Q1 2020 and will likely take 1-2 quarters to ramp. That said, we expect by Q4 the organization will be able to drive significant adoption as many of our primary research calls suggest there is significant pent up demand (Avaya customers waiting for a public cloud product).

In line with our view, we estimate that the upfront payment from RNG to Avaya of $375m implies that RNG is “buying” 2-3 million seats.

We recognize this is very back of the envelope math and only present it as a rough estimate.

Source: Author's estimates.

Source: Company filings and author.

We value RNG as we do with all positions, based on a discounted cash flow model. While the company is generating a 1% FCF yield today, they are investing aggressively to grow their customer base as they believe the industry is currently in land grab mode. We agree with their assessment and support the aggressive investment in customer acquisition and believe that revenue can more than double between 2019 and 2022 driving a double in the stock. By 2022, RNG (and UCaaS) will be ~10-15% penetrated in North America and 5-10% penetrated globally (total seats combined are ~450m) which leads us to believe that RNG can continue to grow revenue at 20-30% per annum through much of the next decade.

Our base case implies a value of ~$260 (+60%) per share based on a discounted cash flow model where we assume:

1) Mid 30% revenue growth through 2025 driven by accelerating UCaaS adoption and the Avaya partnership (implies ~17m seats by 2025)

2) Implies penetration of <5% of global TAM or 12% of the US TAM

3) Non-GAAP operating margin grows from ~10% in 2020 to 20% driven by declines in SG&A as a % of revenue (flat gross margins)

4) An 8% weighted average cost of capital and a 4% perpetuity growth rate

Our risk case implies a ~$120 stock price (-27%) with high 20% revenue growth (implying ~12m seats or 3% global TAM and 7% of US TAM), non-GAAP operating margins at ~13% and a similar cost of capital.

Our reward case implies a stock price of $330 (+100%) and assumes a ~35% revenue CAGR, >20m seats (implying a 6% global TAM penetration and 13% US TAM penetration), non GAAP operating margins of 22% and a terminal growth rate of ~5%.

1) Cybersecurity attack – RNG operates in the public cloud and an attack on the global infrastructure could drive slower adoption of UCaaS.

2) Avaya partnership fails – expectations on the Avaya partnership are clearly higher on the buyside than the sell-side (as the stock has jumped ~20% while estimates have not moved); if Avaya slow rolls the launch or they dissolve the partnership it would be a BIG disappointment. We believe that incentives are well aligned as Avaya will make significantly more money selling ACO then without a public cloud product and they are on the hook with the investment RNG made in upfront commissions.

3) Execution risk – RNG is a rapidly growing company with more demand than they currently can satisfy (per primary research and conversations with the head of sales). They need to be laser-focused on hiring to scale their platform and in training both Avaya salespeople and the new channel partners.

4) Competition – we believe that Microsoft TEAMs represents the greatest risk as MSFT has a large installed base that overlaps with RNG. AMZN, Google and Zoom all have competing products that are likely to grow over time. Primary research suggests that telephony is not the core focus for ANY of the competition and that many of them have inferior products (do not control the POPs). We have heard the “big tech company” entering the space bear thesis many times but that hasn’t stopped CRM, NOW, WDAY and many others from rapidly scaling by beating their legacy competitors.

1) Organic revenue growth

2) Avaya partnership execution

