Ring Energy Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results, Provides 2025 Guidance

Ring Energy, Inc. reported Q4 and full year 2024 results, highlighting income, production increases, and debt reduction efforts.

Ring Energy, Inc. has announced its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, along with guidance for 2025. For Q4, the company reported a net income of $5.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, with an adjusted net income of $12.3 million, and produced an average of 19,658 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d). Annual metrics showed a net income of $67.5 million and record sales volumes of 19,648 Boe/d, despite a 7% decrease in realized commodity prices. The firm maintained a strong balance sheet, reducing debt by $40 million and ending the year with significant liquidity. In 2025, the company anticipates a modest increase in sales and plans to maintain capital spending levels at around $154 million while strategically managing costs and maximizing cash flow. Additionally, Ring has announced an acquisition agreement for Lime Rock’s assets, with the aim to enhance operational efficiency and create shareholder value.

Ring Energy reported a net income of $67.5 million for the full year 2024, indicating the company's solid financial performance despite market challenges.

The company achieved a record average daily sales volume of 19,648 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) for the full year, reflecting an 8% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted free cash flow for the year was $43.6 million, marking the fifth consecutive year of remaining cash flow positive, which underscores financial stability.

Ring Energy successfully reduced its capital expenditures by 12% in Q4 2024 while managing to enhance capital efficiency, showcasing effective cost management strategies.

Net income decreased significantly by 83% in Q4 2024 compared to Q3 2024, raising concerns about the company's profitability trends.

Adjusted net income for Q4 2024 fell by 8% compared to Q3 2024 and dropped by 42% compared to Q4 2023, indicating a downward trajectory in adjusted earnings.

Realized average sales prices fell by 4% from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024, and 18% compared to Q4 2023, which may signal challenges in maintaining revenue levels amidst declining oil prices.

What were Ring Energy's fourth quarter highlights for 2024?

Ring Energy reported a net income of $5.7 million, averaged 19,658 Boe/d, and held all-in cash operating costs flat.

How did Ring Energy perform in full year 2024?

The company achieved a net income of $67.5 million, with an 8% year-over-year sales volume increase, totaling 19,648 Boe/d.

What is Ring Energy's 2025 operational outlook?

Ring expects average annual sales of 21,000 Boe/d and plans to maintain capital spending around $154 million for the year.

How did Ring Energy reduce its capital expenditures in 2024?

The company cut capital expenditures by 12% in Q4 2024 to $37.6 million compared to Q3 2024 levels.

What was the status of Ring Energy's proved reserves at year-end 2024?

Ring Energy increased its proved reserves by 3% to 134.2 MMBoe, following strategic extensions and discoveries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) ("Ring" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, year-end 2024 proved reserves and provided 2025 operational and financial guidance.







ourth Quarter





2024





Recorded net income of $5.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share;



Recorded net income of $5.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share;



Reported Adjusted Net Income



of $12.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share;



Reported Adjusted Net Income of $12.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share;



Sold 19,658 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), exceeding midpoint of guidance and 12,916 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”);



Sold 19,658 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), exceeding midpoint of guidance and 12,916 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”);



Held all-in cash operating costs



(on a Boe basis) substantially flat with Q3 2024;



Held all-in cash operating costs (on a Boe basis) substantially flat with Q3 2024;



Reduced total capital expenditures by 12% to $37.6 million as compared to Q3 2024;



Reduced total capital expenditures by 12% to $37.6 million as compared to Q3 2024;



Recorded Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations



of $42.2 million and delivered Adjusted Free Cash Flow



of $4.7 million, remaining cash flow positive for 21 consecutive quarters; and



Recorded Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of $42.2 million and delivered Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $4.7 million, remaining cash flow positive for 21 consecutive quarters; and



Strengthened balance sheet by an additional $7.0 million in debt reduction.













Full Year 2024 Highlights









Recorded net income of $67.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share;



Recorded net income of $67.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share;



Reported Adjusted Net Income



of $69.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share;



Reported Adjusted Net Income of $69.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share;



Grew sales volumes year-over-year (“Y-O-Y”) by 8% to a record 19,648 Boe/d and oil sales by 6% to a record 13,283 Bo/d;



Grew sales volumes year-over-year (“Y-O-Y”) by 8% to a record 19,648 Boe/d and oil sales by 6% to a record 13,283 Bo/d;



Reduced Y-O-Y all-in cash operating costs



(on a Boe basis) by 2%;



Reduced Y-O-Y all-in cash operating costs (on a Boe basis) by 2%;



Generated Adjusted EBITDA



of $233.3 million despite a 7% reduction in realized prices;



Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $233.3 million despite a 7% reduction in realized prices;



Maintained capital spending essentially flat at $151.9 million while improving capital efficiency on horizontal (“Hz”) wells by 11% to ~$492 per foot and vertical wells by ~3% on a per completed interval basis;



Maintained capital spending essentially flat at $151.9 million while improving capital efficiency on horizontal (“Hz”) wells by 11% to ~$492 per foot and vertical wells by ~3% on a per completed interval basis;



Generated a Cash Return on Capital Employed (“CROCE”)



of 15.9% despite lower commodity pricing, which is the third consecutive year that Ring has achieved a CROCE in excess of 15%;



Generated a Cash Return on Capital Employed (“CROCE”) of 15.9% despite lower commodity pricing, which is the third consecutive year that Ring has achieved a CROCE in excess of 15%;



Recorded Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations



of $195.3 million and delivered Adjusted Free Cash Flow



of $43.6 million, remaining cash flow positive for over 5 years;



Recorded Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of $195.3 million and delivered Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $43.6 million, remaining cash flow positive for over 5 years;



Divested non-core vertical wells with high operating cost for $5.5 million;



Divested non-core vertical wells with high operating cost for $5.5 million;



Paid down $40.0 million in debt and $70.0 million since closing the Founders acquisition in August 2023;



Paid down $40.0 million in debt and $70.0 million since closing the Founders acquisition in August 2023;



Reaffirmed the borrowing base at $600 million, exited 2024 with ~$217 million of liquidity, borrowings of $385 million, and a Leverage Ratio



of 1.66x; and



Reaffirmed the borrowing base at $600 million, exited 2024 with ~$217 million of liquidity, borrowings of $385 million, and a Leverage Ratio of 1.66x; and



Organically grew proved reserves by 4.4 MMBoe, or 3%, to 134.2 MMBoe.









2025 Outlook







Average annual sales midpoint of 21,000 Boe/d and 13,900 Bo/d, a 7% and 5% increase, respectively;



Average annual sales midpoint of 21,000 Boe/d and 13,900 Bo/d, a 7% and 5% increase, respectively;



Annual capital spending midpoint of $154 million, essentially flat with the prior year;



Annual capital spending midpoint of $154 million, essentially flat with the prior year;



Total wells drilled, completed and online (midpoint) of ~49 wells; and



Total wells drilled, completed and online (midpoint) of ~49 wells; and



Assumes nine months of Lime Rock asset operations without the benefit of anticipated synergies and cost reductions.







Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We finished 2024 delivering on our promises during the fourth quarter, in a year in which the Ring Team enhanced nearly every controllable metric. We grew our sales by 8% over the prior year to a record 19,648 Boe/d and our oil sales by 6% to a record 13,283 Bo/d. We reduced our all-in cash operating costs per Boe by 2% and drilled 13 more wells for slightly less capital than the previous year representing a substantial increase in capital efficiency for both our horizontal and vertical wells. We paid down debt by $40 million and exited the year with $385 million borrowings and approximately $217 million of liquidity. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we reduced our capital expenditures in anticipation of seeking and completing a meaningful acquisition of producing properties, while achieving the midpoint of our guidance on a Boe basis. As we have previously stated, we intend to maintain or slightly grow our production through our organic drilling program and grow through accretive, balance sheet enhancing acquisitions of assets that meet specific criteria. Our strategy retains the flexibility to respond to changing conditions to ensure we continue to make progress profitably growing the Company, achieving the size and scale to earn more attractive market metrics, and build long term shareholder value. Looking forward to 2025, we intend to continue a reduced capital spending program in the first quarter to help us achieve a satisfactory leverage ratio upon closing the Lime Rock transaction. The rest of the year will be consistent with our past. We will continue our focus on maximizing cash flow generation and intend to allocate a portion of our cash flow from operations to maintain production and liquidity and allocate the balance to paying down debt. With the potential added benefit of the proposed Lime Rock production beginning in the second quarter and our historically successful capital spending program, we anticipate ending 2025 stronger than ever."





Mr. McKinney concluded, "I would like to thank the Ring Team for the hard work and dedication it took to deliver our 2024 results. I also want to express our gratitude for the continued support of our shareholders. Despite an environment of lower realized commodity prices, being a member of a market segment where investor interest has waned, and other market conditions beyond our control, our shareholders continued to support us as we pursue our value focused proven strategy to build long-term value."







Average Daily Sales Volumes (Boe/d)





19,658





20,108





(2





)%





19,397





1





%





19,648





18,119





8





%











Crude Oil (Bo/d)









12,916









13,204









(2









)%









13,637









(5









)%









13,283









12,548









6









%











Net Sales (MBoe)





1,808.5





1,849.9





(2





)%





1,784.5





1





%





7,191.1





6,613.3





9





%









Realized Price - All Products ($/Boe)





$46.14





$48.24





(4





)%





$56.01





(18





)%





$50.94





$54.60





(7





)%











Realized Price - Crude Oil ($/Bo)







$68.98





$74.43





(7





)%





$77.33





(11





)%





$74.87





$76.21





(2





)%









Revenues ($MM)





$83.4





$89.2





(7





)%





$99.9





(17





)%





$366.3





$361.1





1





%









Net Income/Loss ($MM)





$5.7





$33.9





(83





)%





$50.9





(89





)%





$67.5





$104.9





(36





)%









Adjusted Net Income



1



($MM)





$12.3





$13.4





(8





)%





$21.2





(42





)%





$69.5





$100.5





(31





)%









Adjusted EBITDA



1



($MM)





$50.9





$54.0





(6





)%





$65.4





(22





)%





$233.3





$236.0





(1





)%









Capital Expenditures ($MM)





$37.6





$42.7





(12





)%





$38.8





(3





)%





$151.9





$152.0





—





%









Adjusted Free Cash Flow



1



($MM)





$4.7





$1.9





144





%





$16.3





(71





)%





$43.6





$45.3





(4





)%















Sales Volumes, Prices and Revenues:



Sales volumes for the fourth quarter of 2024 are shown in the table above.





For the fourth quarter of 2024, realized average sales prices were $68.98 per barrel of crude oil, $(0.96) per Mcf of natural gas and $9.08 per barrel of NGLs. The realized natural gas and NGL prices are impacted by a fee reduction to the value received. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the weighted average natural gas price per Mcf was $0.87 offset by a weighted average fee value per Mcf of $(1.83), and the weighted average NGL price per barrel was $20.96 partially offset by a weighted average fee of $(11.88) per barrel. The combined average realized sales price for the period was $46.14 per Boe, down 4% versus $48.24 per Boe for the third quarter of 2024, and down 18% from $56.01 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average oil price differential the Company experienced from WTI NYMEX futures pricing in the fourth quarter of 2024 was a negative $1.42 per barrel of crude oil, while the average natural gas price differential from NYMEX futures pricing was a negative $3.83 per Mcf.





Revenues were $83.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $89.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $99.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The 7% decrease in fourth quarter 2024 revenues from the third quarter was driven by a ($3.8MM) price variance and a ($2.0MM) volume variance.







Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”):



LOE, which includes expensed workovers and facilities maintenance, was $20.3 million, or $11.24 per Boe, in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $20.3 million, or $10.98 per Boe, in the third quarter of 2024 and $18.7 million, or $10.50 per Boe, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 LOE per Boe was within the Company’s guidance range, and the Company remains focused on further improving the efficiencies of its operations.







Gathering, Transportation and Processing (“GTP”) Costs:



As previously disclosed, due to a contractual change effective May 1, 2022, the Company no longer maintains ownership and control of the majority of its natural gas through processing. As a result, GTP costs are now substantially reflected as a reduction to the natural gas sales price and not as an expense item. There remains only one contract in place with a natural gas processing entity where the point of control of gas dictates requiring the fees to be recorded as an expense.







Ad Valorem Taxes:



Ad valorem taxes, inclusive of an accrual for methane taxes of $527,687, were $1.34 per Boe for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.17 per Boe in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.92 per Boe for the fourth quarter of 2023.







Production Taxes





:



Production taxes were $2.13 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.27 per Boe in the third quarter of 2024 and $2.78 per Boe in fourth quarter of 2023. Production taxes ranged between 4.6% to 5.0% of revenue for all three periods.







Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (“DD&A”) and Asset Retirement Obligation Accretion:



DD&A was $13.57 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $13.87 per Boe for the third quarter of 2024 and $13.76 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023. Asset retirement obligation accretion was $0.18 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $0.19 per Boe for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.20 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2023.







General and Administrative Expenses (“G&A”):



G&A was $8.0 million ($4.44 per Boe) for the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $6.4 million ($3.47 per Boe) for the third quarter of 2024 and $8.2 million ($4.58 per Boe) in the fourth quarter of 2023. G&A, excluding share-based compensation



, was $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 ($3.52 per Boe) versus $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 ($3.45 per Boe) and $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 ($3.20 per Boe). The fourth quarter of 2024 included $21,017 of Transaction Costs. Excluding these costs and share-based compensation, G&A was $3.51 per Boe for the period.







Interest Expense:



Interest expense was $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.







Derivative (Loss) Gain:



In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ring recorded a net loss of $6.3 million on its commodity derivative contracts, including a realized $0.7 million cash commodity derivative gain and an unrealized $7.0 million non-cash commodity derivative loss. This compared to a net gain of $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, including a realized $1.9 million cash commodity derivative loss and an unrealized $26.6 million non-cash commodity derivative gain, and a net gain of $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, including a realized $3.3 million cash commodity derivative loss and an unrealized $32.5 million non-cash commodity derivative gain.





A summary listing of the Company’s outstanding derivative positions at December 31, 2024 is included in the tables shown later in this release. A quarterly breakout is provided in the Company’s investor presentation.





For full year 2025, the Company currently has approximately 2.4 million barrels of oil (48% of oil sales guidance midpoint) hedged and 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas (33% of natural gas sales guidance midpoint) hedged.







Income Tax



: The Company recorded a non-cash income tax provision of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, and $7.9 million for fourth quarter 2023.







Balance Sheet and Liquidity:



Total liquidity at December 31, 2024 was $216.8 million, a 4% increase from September 30, 2024 and a 24% increase from December 31, 2023. Liquidity at December 31, 2024 consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million and $215.0 million of availability under Ring’s revolving credit facility, which includes a reduction of $35 thousand for letters of credit. On December 31, 2024, the Company had $385.0 million in borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $600.0 million. Ring paid down $7 million of debt during the fourth quarter of 2024 and $70.0 million since the closing of the Founders Transaction in August 2023. The Company is targeting further debt pay down during 2025 dependent on market conditions, the timing of capital spending, and other considerations.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s borrowing base of $600 million under its revolving credit facility was reaffirmed. The next regularly scheduled bank redetermination is scheduled to occur during May 2025. Ring is currently in compliance with all applicable covenants under its revolving credit facility.







Capital Expenditures



: During the fourth quarter of 2024, capital expenditures on an accrual basis were $37.6 million, which was near the midpoint of Ring’s guidance of $33 million to $41 million. The Company drilled five Hz and four vertical wells, and completed ten wells — with all drilling and completion activity occurring in the Central Basin Platform (“CBP”). Also included in fourth quarter 2024 capital spending were costs for capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, recompletions, leasing costs, and ESG improvements.





For the year ended December 31, 2024, capital expenditures on an accrual basis were $151.9 million — substantially flat with full year 2023 despite more than a 40% increase in drilling and completion activity in 2024. Capital spending in 2024 included costs to drill, complete and place on production 21 Hz wells (five in the NWS and 16 in the CBP) and 22 vertical wells in the CBP, as well as costs for capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, recompletions, leasing costs, and ESG improvements.





The table below sets forth Ring’s drilling and completions activities by quarter for 2024:











Quarter













Area













Wells





Drilled













Wells





Completed













Drilled





Uncompleted





("DUC")







(2)





















































1Q 2024









Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)









2









2









—

















Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)









3









3









—

















Central Basin Platform (Vertical)









6









6









—

















Total



(1)











11









11









—

















































2Q 2024









Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)









—









—









—

















Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)









5









5









—

















Central Basin Platform (Vertical)









6









6









—

















Total









11









11









—

















































3Q 2024









Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)









3









3









—

















Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)









4









2









2

















Central Basin Platform (Vertical)









6









6









—

















Total









13









11









2

















































4Q 2024









Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)









—









—









—

















Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)









5









6









1

















Central Basin Platform (Vertical)









4









4









—

















Total









9









10









1

















































FY 2024









Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)









5









5









—

















Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)









17









16









1

















Central Basin Platform (Vertical)









22









22









—

















Total









44









43









1











First quarter total and full year total do not include one salt water disposal (“SWD”) well completed in the Central Basin Platform







Note that the DUC wells represent period-end counts rather than period-to-date totals.







Full Year





2024





Summary Financial Review







The Company reported net income for full year 2024 of $67.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income of $69.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. For full year 2023, Ring reported net income of $104.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income of $100.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.





In full year 2024, the Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $233.3 million, Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $43.6 million, and Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of $195.3 million — representing a four percent or less decline in all three metrics from full year 2023, despite an almost seven percent decrease in overall realized commodity pricing.





Revenues totaled $366.3 million for 2024 compared to $361.1 million in 2023, with the increase driven by higher sales volumes partially offset by lower overall realized commodity prices.





Net sales for full year 2024 were a record 19,648 Boe/d, or 7,191,054 Boe, comprised of 4,861,628 Bbls of oil, 6,423,674 Mcf of natural gas, and 1,258,814 Bbls of NGLs. Full year 2023 net sales averaged 18,119 Boe/d, or 6,613,321 Boe, which included 4,579,942 Bbls of oil, 6,339,158 Mcf of natural gas, and 976,852 Bbls of NGLs. The increase in sales volumes was primarily associated with a full year of production from the Founders Acquisition that closed in August 2023, as well as strong organic growth from the Company’s targeted capital spending program.





For full year 2024, the Company’s realized crude oil sales price was $74.87 per barrel, the natural gas sales price was $(1.44) per Mcf, and the NGLs sales price was $9.23 per barrel. The combined average sales price for full year 2024 was $50.94 per Boe compared to $54.60 per Boe for full year 2023.





For the full year 2024, LOE was $78.3 million, or $10.89 per Boe (substantially at the midpoint of guidance of $10.70 to $11.00 per Boe). The increase in LOE on an absolute basis from full year 2023 was primarily due to the full year of expenses from the assets acquired with the Founders Acquisition (closed in August 2023) which contributed to the previously discussed 9% increase in production. Also affecting absolute LOE were higher activity levels, partially offset by the Company’s ongoing cost reduction and increased efficiency initiatives.





For the full year 2024, G&A was $29.6 million, or $4.12 per Boe, compared to $29.2 million, or $4.41 per Boe for full year 2023. G&A, excluding share-based compensation, was $24.1 million, or $3.36 per Boe, compared to $20.4 million, or $3.08 per Boe for full year 2023. Excluding Transaction Costs, full year 2024 G&A, net of share-based compensation, was $3.35 per Boe. The increase from full year 2023 was primarily associated with higher total compensation levels driven by higher activity levels in 2024 and a non-recurring employee retention tax credit in 2023, with the overall net increase partially offset by a $3.3 million year-over-year reduction in share-based compensation.







Recently Announced Proposed Accretive Bolt-On Acquisition







On February 25, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Lime Rock’s CBP assets for $90 million in cash with $80 million due at closing and $10 million due on the nine month anniversary of closing, and approximately 7.4 million shares of our common stock. The purchase price is subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction has an effective date of October 1, 2024, and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.





Lime Rock’s CBP acreage is in Andrews County, Texas, where the majority of the acreage directly offsets Ring’s core Shafter Lake operations, and the remaining acreage is prospective for multiple horizontal targets and exposes the Company to new active plays. The transaction represents another opportunity for the Company to seamlessly integrate strategic, high-quality assets with Ring’s existing operations and create shareholder value through improved operations and synergy capture.





The Lime Rock position has been a key target for Ring as the Company has historically sought to consolidate producing assets in core counties in the CBP defined by shallow declines, high margin production and undeveloped inventory that immediately competes for capital. Additionally, these assets add significant near-term opportunities for field level optimization and cost savings that are core competencies of Ring’s operating team.







2025





Capital Investment, Sales Volumes, and Operating Expense Guidance







In January, the Company commenced its 2025 development program with one rig drilling horizontal wells followed by another rig drilling vertical wells. During the first quarter, this disciplined capital program is intended to achieve a satisfactory leverage ratio upon the closing of the Lime Rock transaction. The Company intends to utilize a phased (versus continuous) capital drilling program to maximize free cash flow and retain the flexibility to respond to changes in commodity prices and other market conditions.





For full year 2025, Ring expects total capital spending of $138 million to $170 million that includes a balanced and capital efficient combination of drilling, completing and placing on production 27 to 32 Hz and 15 to 22 vertical wells across the Company’s asset portfolio. Additionally, the full year capital spending program includes funds for the drilling of targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, reactivations, leasing costs, ESG improvements, and the drilling of approximately three SWD wells, in addition to the Company’s pro-rata capital spending for non-operated drilling, completion, and capital workover activities.





All projects and estimates are based on assumed WTI oil prices of $65 to $75 per barrel and Henry Hub prices of $2.00 to $4.00 per Mcf.





Based on the $154 million midpoint of spending guidance, the Company expects the following estimated allocation of capital investment:







73% for drilling, completion, and related infrastructure;



73% for drilling, completion, and related infrastructure;



19% for recompletions and capital workovers;



19% for recompletions and capital workovers;



5% for environmental and emission reducing facility upgrades; and



5% for environmental and emission reducing facility upgrades; and



3% for land and non-operated capital.







The Company remains focused on continuing to generate Adjusted Free Cash Flow. All 2025 planned capital expenditures will be fully funded by cash on hand and cash from operations, and excess Adjusted Free Cash Flow is currently targeted for further debt reduction.





The Company currently forecasts full year 2025 oil sales volumes of 13,600 to 14,200 Bo/d compared with full year 2024 oil sales volumes of 13,283 Bo/d, with the midpoint of guidance reflecting almost a 5% increase from last year.





The guidance in the table below represents the Company's current good faith estimate of the range of likely future results for the first quarter and full year of 2025 and assumes the closing of the Lime Rock transaction at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Guidance could be affected by the factors discussed below in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section. LOE per Boe assumes the full operating costs of the Lime Rock assets before anticipated synergies and cost reductions after the assets are integrated.



















Q1 2025













Q2 2025













Q3 2025













Q4 2025













FY 2025





























































Sales Volumes:



















































Total Oil (Bo/d)









11,700 – 12,000









13,700 – 14,700









14,000 – 15,000









14,400 – 15,400









13,600 – 14,200











Midpoint (Bo/d)











11,850









14,200









14,500









14,900









13,900









Total (Boe/d)









18,000-18,500









20,500 – 22,500









20,700 – 22,700









21,000 – 23,000









20,000 - 22,000











Midpoint (Boe/d)











18,250









21,500









21,700









22,000









21,000









Oil (%)









65%









66%









67%









68%









66%









NGLs (%)









19%









18%









18%









18%









18%









Gas (%)









16%









16%









15%









14%









16%



























































Capital Program:



















































Capital spending



(millions)









$26 - $34









$34 - $42









$46 - $54









$32 - $40









$138 - $170











Midpoint (millions)











$30









$38









$50









$36









$154









New Hz wells drilled









4 - 5









8 - 9









11 - 13









4 - 5









27 - 32









New Vertical wells drilled









3 - 4









3 - 5









4 - 6









5 - 7









15 - 22









Completion of DUC wells









0









1









0









0









1









Wells completed and online









7 - 9









12 - 15









15 - 19









9 - 12









43 - 55



























































Operating Expenses:



















































LOE (per Boe)









$11.75 - $12.25









$11.50 - $12.50









$11.25 - $12.25









$11.00 - $12.00









$11.25 - $12.25











Midpoint (per Boe)











$12.00









$12.00









$11.75









$11.50









$11.75











In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades and well reactivations. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing acreage and non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and ESG improvements.







Year-End





2024





Proved Reserv





es







The Company's year-end 2024 SEC proved reserves were 134.2 MMBoe, up 3% compared to 129.8 MMBoe at year-end 2023. During 2024, Ring recorded reserve additions of 16.0 MMBoe for extensions, discoveries and improved recovery. Offsetting these additions were 1.2 MMBoe related to the sale of non-core assets, 7.2 MMBoe of production, and 3.2 MMBoe of revisions related to changes in pricing and performance.





The SEC twelve-month first day of the month average prices used for year-end 2024 were $71.96 per barrel of crude oil and $2.130 per MMBtu of natural gas, both before adjustment for quality, transportation, fees, energy content, and regional price differentials, while for year-end 2023 they were $74.70 per barrel of crude oil and $2.637 per MMBtu of natural gas — a decrease of four percent and two percent, respectively.





Year-end 2024 SEC proved reserves were comprised of approximately 60% crude oil, 19% natural gas, and 21% natural gas liquids. At year end, approximately 69% of 2024 proved reserves were classified as proved developed and 31% as proved undeveloped. This is compared to year-end 2023 when approximately 68% of proved reserves were classified as proved developed and 32% were classified as proved undeveloped. The Company’s year-end 2024 proved reserves were prepared by Cawley, Gillespie & Associates, Inc., and independent petroleum engineering firm.





The PV-10 value at year-end 2024 was $1,462.8 million versus $1,647.0 million at the end of 2023.



















Oil (Bbl)













Gas (Mcf)













Natural





Gas





Liquids





(Bbl)













Net









(Boe)













PV-10







(1)







































































Balance, December 31, 2023











82,141,277













146,396,322













23,218,564













129,759,229













$





1,647,031,127





































































Purchase of minerals in place









—













—













—













—





























Extensions, discoveries and improved recovery









11,495,236













10,630,769













2,738,451













16,005,482





























Sales of minerals in place









(1,140,568





)









(56,020





)









(16,361





)









(1,166,266





)

























Production









(4,861,628





)









(6,423,674





)









(1,258,814





)









(7,191,054





)

























Revisions of previous quantity estimates









(6,730,246





)









(730,235





)









3,621,245













(3,230,707





)



















































































Balance, December 31, 2024











80,904,071













149,817,162













28,303,085













134,176,684













$





1,462,827,136















PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and is derived from the Standardized Measure of Discounted Futures Net Cash Flows, which is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure.





In accordance with guidelines established by the SEC, estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2024 were determined to be economically producible under existing economic conditions, which requires the use of the 12-month average commodity price for each product, calculated as the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for the year ended December 31, 2024. The SEC average prices used for year-end 2024 were $71.96 per barrel of crude oil (WTI) and $2.130 per MMBtu of natural gas (Henry Hub), both before adjustment for quality, transportation, fees, energy content, and regional price differentials. Such prices were held constant throughout the estimated lives of the reserves. Future production and development costs are based on year-end costs with no escalations.







Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows







Ring’s standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to proved oil and natural gas reserves and changes in the standardized measure as described below were prepared in accordance with GAAP.













As of December 31,



















2024





















2023







































Future cash inflows









$





6,165,487,616













$





6,622,410,752













Future production costs













(2,432,555,200





)













(2,413,303,488





)









Future development costs



(1)















(536,825,664





)













(562,063,424





)









Future income taxes













(465,768,645





)













(548,664,988





)









Future net cash flows













2,730,338,107

















3,098,378,852













10% annual discount for estimated timing of cash flows













(1,497,401,764





)













(1,699,193,661





)



































Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows











$





1,232,936,343













$





1,399,185,191













Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure







PV-10 is derived from the Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows (“Standardized Measure”), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for proved reserves calculated using SEC pricing. PV-10 is a computation of the Standardized Measure on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the Standardized Measure at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10 percent. We believe that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our estimated net proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of our oil and natural gas properties. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of our reserves to other companies without regard to the specific tax characteristics of such entities. Moreover, GAAP does not provide a measure of estimated future net cash flows for reserves other than proved reserves or for reserves calculated using prices other than SEC prices. We use this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to our oil and natural gas properties. PV-10, however, is not a substitute for the Standardized Measure. Our PV-10 measure and the Standardized Measure do not purport to represent the fair value of our oil and natural gas reserves.





The following table reconciles the PV-10 value of the Company’s estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2024 to the Standardized Measure:











SEC Pricing Proved Reserves















Standardized Measure Reconciliation





















Present Value of Estimated Future Net Revenues (PV-10)









$





1,462,827,136













Future Income Taxes, Discounted at 10%













229,890,793













Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows









$





1,232,936,343



















Conference Call Information







Ring will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 operational and financial results. An updated investor presentation will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the conference call.





To participate in the conference call, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy 2024 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.







About Ring Energy, Inc.







Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit





www.ringenergy.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Additionally, forward-looking statements include statements about the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders from the proposed Lime Rock acquisition and the anticipated completion of the Lime Rock acquisition or the timing thereof. When used in this release, the words “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “project,” “goal,” “plan,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base and interest rates under the Company’s credit facility; Ring’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of its capital expenditures budget; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; and Ring’s ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this safe harbor statement. This safe harbor statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.







RING ENERGY, INC.









Condensed Statements of Operations

























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





























































Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenues







$





83,440,546













$





89,244,383













$





99,942,718













$





366,327,414













$





361,056,001



























































Costs and Operating Expenses















































Lease operating expenses









20,326,216

















20,315,282

















18,732,082

















78,310,949

















70,158,227













Gathering, transportation and processing costs









130,230

















102,420

















464,558

















506,333

















457,573













Ad valorem taxes









2,421,595

















2,164,562

















1,637,722

















8,069,064

















6,757,841













Oil and natural gas production taxes









3,857,147

















4,203,851

















4,961,768

















16,116,565

















18,135,336













Depreciation, depletion and amortization









24,548,849

















25,662,123

















24,556,654

















98,702,843

















88,610,291













Asset retirement obligation accretion









323,085

















354,195

















351,786

















1,380,298

















1,425,686













Operating lease expense









175,090

















175,091

















175,090

















700,362

















541,801













General and administrative expense









8,035,977

















6,421,567

















8,164,799

















29,640,300

















29,188,755



























































Total Costs and Operating Expenses











59,818,189

















59,399,091

















59,044,459

















233,426,714

















215,275,510



























































Income from Operations











23,622,357

















29,845,292

















40,898,259

















132,900,700

















145,780,491



























































Other Income (Expense)















































Interest income









124,765

















143,704

















96,984

















491,946

















257,155













Interest (expense)









(10,112,496





)













(10,754,243





)













(11,603,892





)













(43,311,810





)













(43,926,732





)









Gain (loss) on derivative contracts









(6,254,448





)













24,731,625

















29,250,352

















(2,365,917





)













2,767,162













Gain (loss) on disposal of assets









—

















—

















44,981

















89,693

















(87,128





)









Other income









80,970

















—

















72,725

















106,656

















198,935















Net Other Income (Expense)











(16,161,209





)













14,121,086

















17,861,150

















(44,989,432





)













(40,790,608





)























































Income Before Provision for Income Taxes











7,461,148

















43,966,378

















58,759,409

















87,911,268

















104,989,883



























































Provision for Income Taxes











(1,803,629





)













(10,087,954





)













(7,862,930





)













(20,440,954





)













(125,242





)























































Net Income







$





5,657,519













$





33,878,424













$





50,896,479













$





67,470,314













$





104,864,641



























































Basic Earnings per Share







$





0.03













$





0.17













$





0.26













$





0.34













$





0.55















Diluted Earnings per Share







$





0.03













$





0.17













$





0.26













$





0.34













$





0.54

























































Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









198,166,543

















198,177,046

















195,687,725

















197,937,683

















190,589,143













Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









200,886,010

















200,723,863

















197,848,812

















200,277,380

















195,364,850



























RING ENERGY, INC.









Condensed Operating Data









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2024













2023













2024













2023

























































Net sales volumes:















































Oil (Bbls)





1,188,272













1,214,788













1,254,619













4,861,628













4,579,942













Natural gas (Mcf)





1,683,793













1,705,027













1,613,102













6,423,674













6,339,158













Natural gas liquids (Bbls)





339,589













350,975













261,020













1,258,814













976,852













Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (Boe)



1,808,493













1,849,934













1,784,490













7,191,054













6,613,321



























































% Oil







66





%









66





%









70





%









68





%









69





%











% Natural gas







15





%









15





%









15





%









15





%









16





%











% Natural gas liquids







19





%









19





%









15





%









17





%









15





%























































Average daily sales volumes:















































Oil (Bbls/d)





12,916













13,204













13,637













13,283













12,548













Natural gas (Mcf/d)





18,302













18,533













17,534













17,551













17,368













Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d)





3,691













3,815













2,837













3,439













2,676













Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d)





19,658













20,108













19,397













19,648













18,119



























































Average realized sales prices:















































Oil ($/Bbl)





68.98













74.43













77.33













74.87













76.21













Natural gas ($/Mcf)





(0.96





)









(2.26





)









(0.12





)









(1.44





)









0.05













Natural gas liquids ($/Bbls)





9.08













7.66













11.92













9.23













11.95













Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe)





46.14













48.24













56.01













50.94













54.60



























































Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe):















































Lease operating expenses





11.24













10.98













10.50













10.89













10.61













Gathering, transportation and processing costs





0.07













0.06













0.26













0.07













0.07













Ad valorem taxes





1.34













1.17













0.92













1.12













1.02













Oil and natural gas production taxes





2.13













2.27













2.78













2.24













2.74













Depreciation, depletion and amortization





13.57













13.87













13.76













13.73













13.40













Asset retirement obligation accretion





0.18













0.19













0.20













0.19













0.22













Operating lease expense





0.10













0.09













0.10













0.10













0.08













G&A (including share-based compensation)





4.44













3.47













4.58













4.12













4.41













G&A (excluding share-based compensation)





3.52













3.45













3.20













3.36













3.08













G&A (excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs)





3.51













3.45













3.00













3.35













3.01













RING ENERGY, INC.









Condensed





Balance Sheets





















As of December 31,

















2024





















2023

















ASSETS





























Current Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





1,866,395













$





296,384













Accounts receivable













36,172,316

















38,965,002













Joint interest billing receivables, net













1,083,164

















2,422,274













Derivative assets













5,497,057

















6,215,374













Inventory













4,047,819

















6,136,935













Prepaid expenses and other assets













1,781,341

















1,874,850















Total Current Assets















50,448,092

















55,910,819















Properties and Equipment



























Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method













1,809,309,848

















1,663,548,249













Financing lease asset subject to depreciation













4,634,556

















3,896,316













Fixed assets subject to depreciation













3,389,907

















3,228,793















Total Properties and Equipment















1,817,334,311

















1,670,673,358













Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization













(475,212,325





)













(377,252,572





)











Net Properties and Equipment















1,342,121,986

















1,293,420,786















Operating lease asset















1,906,264

















2,499,592















Derivative assets















5,473,375

















11,634,714















Deferred financing costs















8,149,757

















13,030,481















Total Assets











$





1,408,099,474













$





1,376,496,392







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Current Liabilities



























Accounts payable









$





95,729,261













$





104,064,124













Income tax liability













328,985

















—













Financing lease liability













906,119

















956,254













Operating lease liability













648,204

















568,176













Derivative liabilities













6,410,547

















7,520,336













Notes payable













496,397

















533,734













Asset retirement obligations













517,674

















165,642















Total Current Liabilities















105,037,187

















113,808,266







































Non-current Liabilities



























Deferred income taxes













28,591,802

















8,552,045













Revolving line of credit













385,000,000

















425,000,000













Financing lease liability, less current portion













647,078

















906,330













Operating lease liability, less current portion













1,405,837

















2,054,041













Derivative liabilities













2,912,745

















11,510,368













Asset retirement obligations













25,864,843

















28,082,442















Total Liabilities















549,459,492

















589,913,492













Commitments and contingencies



























Stockholders' Equity



























Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding













—

















—













Common stock - $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 198,561,378 shares and 196,837,001 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













198,561

















196,837













Additional paid-in capital













800,419,719

















795,834,675













Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)













58,021,702

















(9,448,612





)











Total Stockholders’ Equity















858,639,982

















786,582,900















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











$





1,408,099,474













$





1,376,496,392



























RING ENERGY, INC.









Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





























Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended





















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

























2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Cash Flows From Operating Activities



















































Net income









$





5,657,519













$





33,878,424













$





50,896,479













$





67,470,314













$





104,864,641













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















































Depreciation, depletion and amortization













24,548,849

















25,662,123

















24,556,654

















98,702,843

















88,610,291













Asset retirement obligation accretion













323,085

















354,195

















351,786

















1,380,298

















1,425,686













Amortization of deferred financing costs













1,299,078

















1,226,881

















1,221,479

















4,969,174

















4,920,714













Share-based compensation













1,672,320

















32,087

















2,458,682

















5,506,017

















8,833,425













Credit loss expense













(26,747





)













8,817

















92,142

















160,847

















134,007













(Gain) loss on disposal of assets













—

















—

















—

















(89,693





)













—













Deferred income tax expense (benefit)













1,723,338

















10,005,502

















7,735,437

















19,935,413

















(425,275





)









Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation













9,011

















7,553

















319,541

















104,344

















478,304













(Gain) loss on derivative contracts













6,254,448

















(24,731,625





)













(29,250,352





)













2,365,917

















(2,767,162





)









Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net













745,104

















(1,882,765





)













(3,255,192





)













(5,193,673





)













(9,084,920





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















































Accounts receivable













349,474

















5,529,542

















6,825,601

















3,594,504

















1,154,085













Inventory













580,161

















1,148,418

















(588,100





)













2,089,116

















3,113,782













Prepaid expenses and other assets













295,555

















545,529

















158,163

















93,509

















226,688













Accounts payable













4,462,089

















(225,196





)













(4,952,335





)













(5,076,738





)













(1,451,422





)









Asset retirement obligation













(613,603





)













(222,553





)













(836,778





)













(1,588,480





)













(1,862,385





)











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities















47,279,681

















51,336,932

















55,733,207

















194,423,712

















198,170,459































































Cash Flows From Investing Activities



















































Payments for the Stronghold Acquisition













—

















—

















—

















—

















(18,511,170





)









Payments for the Founders Acquisition













—

















—

















(12,324,388





)













—

















(62,227,145





)









Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties













(1,423,483





)













(164,481





)













(557,323





)













(2,210,826





)













(2,162,585





)









Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties













(36,386,055





)













(42,099,874





)













(39,563,282





)













(153,945,456





)













(152,559,314





)









Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets subject to depreciation













—

















(33,938





)













(282,519





)













(185,524





)













(492,317





)









Proceeds from sale of fixed assets subject to depreciation













—

















—

















(1





)













10,605

















332,229













Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties













121,232

















—

















1,500,000

















121,232

















1,554,558













Proceeds from sale of Delaware properties













—

















—

















(7,993





)













—

















7,600,699













Proceeds from sale of New Mexico properties













—

















—

















(420,745





)













(144,398





)













3,891,757













Proceeds from sale of CBP vertical wells













—

















5,500,000

















—

















5,500,000

















—















Net Cash Used in Investing Activities















(37,688,306





)













(36,798,293





)













(51,656,251





)













(150,854,367





)













(222,573,288





)



























































Cash Flows From Financing Activities



















































Proceeds from revolving line of credit













22,000,000

















27,000,000

















46,000,000

















130,000,000

















225,000,000













Payments on revolving line of credit













(29,000,000





)













(42,000,000





)













(49,000,000





)













(170,000,000





)













(215,000,000





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock from warrant exercises













—

















—

















—

















—

















12,301,596













Payments for taxes withheld on vested restricted shares, net













—

















(17,273





)













(225,788





)













(919,249





)













(520,153





)









Proceeds from notes payable













58,774

















—

















72,442

















1,560,281

















1,637,513













Payments on notes payable













(475,196





)













(442,976





)













(488,776





)













(1,597,618





)













(1,603,659





)









Payment of deferred financing costs













(42,746





)













—

















(52,222





)













(88,450





)













(52,222





)









Reduction of financing lease liabilities













(265,812





)













(257,202





)













(224,809





)













(954,298





)













(776,388





)











Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities















(7,724,980





)













(15,717,451





)













(3,919,153





)













(41,999,334





)













20,986,687































































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash















1,866,395

















(1,178,812





)













157,803

















1,570,011

















(3,416,142





)











Cash at Beginning of Period















—

















1,178,812

















138,581

















296,384

















3,712,526















Cash at End of Period











$





1,866,395













$





—













$





296,384













$





1,866,395













$





296,384























RING ENERGY, INC.









Financial Commodity Derivative Positions









As of December 31, 2024







The following tables reflect the details of current derivative contracts as of December 31, 2024 (quantities are in barrels (Bbl) for the oil derivative contracts and in million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the natural gas derivative contracts):















Oil Hedges (WTI)

















Q1 2025













Q2 2025













Q3 2025













Q4 2025













Q1 2026













Q2 2026













Q3 2026













Q4 2026

















































































Swaps:







































































Hedged volume (Bbl)









193,397

















151,763

















351,917

















141,755

















477,350

















457,101

















59,400

















423,000













Weighted average swap price





$





68.68













$





68.53













$





71.41













$





69.13













$





70.16













$





69.38













$





66.70













$





66.70



















































































Two-way collars:







































































Hedged volume (Bbl)









474,750

















464,100

















225,400

















404,800

















—

















—

















379,685

















—













Weighted average put price





$





57.06













$





60.00













$





65.00













$





60.00













$





—













$





—













$





60.00













$





—













Weighted average call price





$





75.82













$





69.85













$





78.91













$





75.68













$





—













$





—













$





72.50













$





—































Gas Hedges (Henry Hub)

















Q1 2025













Q2 2025













Q3 2025













Q4 2025













Q1 2026













Q2 2026













Q3 2026













Q4 2026

















































































NYMEX Swaps:







































































Hedged volume (MMBtu)









451,884

















647,200

















330,250

















11,400

















26,600

















555,300

















17,400

















513,300













Weighted average swap price





$





3.77













$





3.46













$





3.72













$





3.74













$





3.74













$





3.39













$





3.74













$





3.74



















































































Two-way collars:







































































Hedged volume (MMBtu)









22,016

















27,300

















308,200

















598,000

















553,500

















—

















515,728

















—













Weighted average put price





$





3.00













$





3.00













$





3.00













$





3.00













$





3.50













$





—













$





3.00













$





—













Weighted average call price





$





4.40













$





4.15













$





4.75













$





4.15













$





5.03













$





—













$





3.93













$





—































Oil Hedges (basis differential)

















Q1 2025













Q2 2025













Q3 2025













Q4 2025













Q1 2026













Q2 2026













Q3 2026













Q4 2026

















































































Argus basis swaps:







































































Hedged volume (Bbl)









177,000

















273,000

















276,000

















276,000

















—

















—

















—

















—













Weighted average spread price



$





1.00













$





1.00













$





1.00













$





1.00













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—















The oil basis swap hedges are calculated as the fixed price (weighted average spread price above) less the difference between WTI Midland and WTI Cushing, in the issue of Argus Americas Crude.







RING ENERGY, INC.









Non-GAAP Financial Information







Certain financial information included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF,” “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs,” “Leverage Ratio,” “Current Ratio,” “Cash Return on Capital Employed” or “CROCE,” “All-In Cash Operating Costs,” and “Cash Operating Margin.” Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used to determine a portion of the Company’s incentive compensation awards. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.







Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income







“Adjusted Net Income” is calculated as net income minus the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, unrealized gains and losses on changes in the fair value of derivatives, and transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D). Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current period to prior periods. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors as it is one of the metrics management uses to assess the Company’s ongoing operating and financial performance, and also is a useful metric for investors to compare our results with our peers.















(Unaudited for All Periods)

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















Total













Per





share -





diluted













Total













Per





share -





diluted













Total













Per





share -





diluted













Total













Per





share -





diluted













Total













Per





share -





diluted













Net Income







$





5,657,519













$





0.03













$





33,878,424













$





0.17













$





50,896,479













$





0.26













$





67,470,314













$





0.34













$





104,864,641













$





0.54

































































































Share-based compensation









1,672,320

















0.01

















32,087

















—

















2,458,682

















0.01

















5,506,017

















0.03

















8,833,425

















0.05













Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives









6,999,552

















0.03

















(26,614,390





)













(0.13





)













(32,505,544





)













(0.16





)













(2,827,756





)













(0.02





)













(11,852,082





)













(0.07





)









Transaction costs - executed A&D









21,017

















—

















—

















—

















354,616

















—

















24,556

















—

















417,166

















—













Tax impact on adjusted items









(2,008,740





)













(0.01





)













6,132,537

















0.03

















(35,631





)













—

















(628,405





)













—

















(1,788,248





)













(0.01





)































































































Adjusted Net Income







$





12,341,668













$





0.06













$





13,428,658













$





0.07













$





21,168,602













$





0.11













$





69,544,726













$





0.35













$





100,474,902













$





0.51

































































































Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









200,886,010

























200,723,863

























197,848,812

























200,277,380

























195,364,850











































































































Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share







$





0.06





















$





0.07





















$





0.11





















$





0.35





















$





0.51



























Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA







The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income plus net interest expense (including interest income and expense), unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion, transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), share-based compensation, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and backing out the effect of other income. Company management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.















(Unaudited for All Periods)

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





























































Net Income







$





5,657,519













$





33,878,424













$





50,896,479













$





67,470,314













$





104,864,641

























































Interest expense, net









9,987,731

















10,610,539

















11,506,908

















42,819,864

















43,669,577













Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives









6,999,552

















(26,614,390





)













(32,505,544





)













(2,827,756





)













(11,852,082





)









Income tax (benefit) expense









1,803,629

















10,087,954

















7,862,930

















20,440,954

















125,242













Depreciation, depletion and amortization









24,548,849

















25,662,123

















24,556,654

















98,702,843

















88,610,291













Asset retirement obligation accretion









323,085

















354,195

















351,786

















1,380,298

















1,425,686













Transaction costs - executed A&D









21,017

















—

















354,616

















24,556

















417,166













Share-based compensation









1,672,320

















32,087

















2,458,682

















5,506,017

















8,833,425













Loss (gain) on disposal of assets









—

















—

















(44,981





)













(89,693





)













87,128













Other income









(80,970





)













—

















(72,725





)













(106,656





)













(198,935





)























































Adjusted EBITDA







$





50,932,732













$





54,010,932













$





65,364,805













$





233,320,741













$





235,982,139



























































Adjusted EBITDA Margin











61





%













61





%













65





%













64





%













65





%















Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow







The Company defines “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities (as reflected on our Statements of Cash Flows), plus transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), current income tax expense (benefit), proceeds from divestitures of equipment for oil and natural gas properties, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and less capital expenditures, credit loss expense, and other income. For this purpose, our definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and lease maintenance costs) but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in our capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Our management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of our current operating activities after the impact of capital expenditures and net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. Other companies may use different definitions of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.















(Unaudited for All Periods)

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





























































Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities







$





47,279,681













$





51,336,932













$





55,733,207













$





194,423,712













$





198,170,459













Adjustments - Statements of Cash Flows













































Changes in operating assets and liabilities









(5,073,676





)













(6,775,740





)













(606,551





)













888,089

















(1,180,748





)









Transaction costs - executed A&D









21,017

















—

















354,616

















24,556

















417,166













Income tax expense (benefit) - current









71,280

















74,899

















(192,048





)













401,197

















72,213













Capital expenditures









(37,633,168





)













(42,691,163





)













(38,817,080





)













(151,946,171





)













(151,969,735





)









Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties









121,232

















—

















—

















121,232

















54,558













Credit loss expense









26,747

















(8,817





)













(92,142





)













(160,847





)













(134,007





)









Loss (gain) on disposal of assets









—

















—

















(44,981





)













—

















87,128













Other income









(80,970





)













—

















(72,725





)













(106,656





)













(198,935





)























































Adjusted Free Cash Flow







$





4,732,143













$





1,936,111













$





16,262,296













$





43,645,112













$





45,318,099































(Unaudited for All Periods)

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





























































Adjusted EBITDA







$





50,932,732













$





54,010,932













$





65,364,805













$





233,320,741













$





235,982,139

























































Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs)









(8,688,653





)













(9,383,658





)













(10,285,429





)













(37,850,690





)













(38,748,863





)









Capital expenditures









(37,633,168





)













(42,691,163





)













(38,817,080





)













(151,946,171





)













(151,969,735





)









Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties









121,232

















—

















—

















121,232

















54,558



























































Adjusted Free Cash Flow







$





4,732,143













$





1,936,111













$





16,262,296













$





43,645,112













$





45,318,099



















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations







The Company defines “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, as reflected in our Statements of Cash Flows, less the changes in operating assets and liabilities, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, and settlement of asset retirement obligations, which are subject to variation due to the nature of the Company’s operations. Accordingly, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it is used often in its industry and allows investors to compare this metric to other companies in its peer group as well as the E&P sector.















(Unaudited for All Periods)

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





























































Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities







$





47,279,681













$





51,336,932













$





55,733,207













$





194,423,712













$





198,170,459

























































Changes in operating assets and liabilities









(5,073,676





)













(6,775,740





)













(606,551





)













888,089

















(1,180,748





)























































Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations







$





42,206,005













$





44,561,192













$





55,126,656













$





195,311,801













$





196,989,711



















Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A) to G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs







The following table presents a reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A), a GAAP measure, to G&A excluding share-based compensation, and G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D).















(Unaudited for All Periods)

















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





























































General and administrative expense (G&A)







$





8,035,977













$





6,421,567













$





8,164,799













$





29,640,300













$





29,188,755













Shared-based compensation









1,672,320

















32,087

















2,458,682

















5,506,017

















8,833,425















G&A excluding share-based compensation











6,363,657

















6,389,480

















5,706,117

















24,134,283

















20,355,330













Transaction costs - executed A&D









21,017

















—

















354,616

















24,556

















417,166















G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs







$





6,342,640













$





6,389,480













$





5,351,501













$





24,109,727













$





19,938,164



















Calculation of Leverage Ratio







“Leverage” or the “Leverage Ratio” is calculated under our existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) our consolidated total debt as of such date to (ii) our Consolidated EBITDAX for the four consecutive fiscal quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under our existing senior revolving credit facility.





The Company defines “Consolidated EBITDAX” in accordance with our existing senior revolving credit facility that means for any period an amount equal to the sum of (i) consolidated net income (loss) for such period plus (ii) to the extent deducted in determining consolidated net income for such period, and without duplication, (A) consolidated interest expense, (B) income tax expense determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, (C) depreciation, depletion and amortization determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, (D) exploration expenses determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, and (E) all other non-cash charges acceptable to our senior revolving credit facility administrative agent determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, in each case for such period minus (iii) all noncash income added to consolidated net income (loss) for such period; provided that, for purposes of calculating compliance with the financial covenants, to the extent that during such period we shall have consummated an acquisition permitted by the credit facility or any sale, transfer or other disposition of any property or assets permitted by the senior revolving credit facility, Consolidated EBITDAX will be calculated on a pro forma basis with respect to the property or assets so acquired or disposed of.





Also set forth in our existing senior revolving credit facility is the maximum permitted Leverage Ratio of 3.00. The following table shows the leverage ratio calculation for the Company’s most recent fiscal quarter.















(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

























March 31,













June 30,













September 30,













December 31,













Last Four





Quarters

























2024





















2024





















2024





















2024



















Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation:













































Net Income (Loss)





$





5,515,377













$





22,418,994













$





33,878,424













$





5,657,519













$





67,470,314













Plus: Consolidated interest expense









11,420,400

















10,801,194

















10,610,539

















9,987,731

















42,819,864













Plus: Income tax provision (benefit)









1,728,886

















6,820,485

















10,087,954

















1,803,629

















20,440,954













Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization









23,792,450

















24,699,421

















25,662,123

















24,548,849

















98,702,843













Plus: non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent









19,627,646

















1,664,064

















(26,228,108





)













8,994,957

















4,058,559















Consolidated EBITDAX









$









62,084,759

















$









66,404,158

















$









54,010,932

















$









50,992,685

















$









233,492,534















Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX





$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX









(124,084





)













(469,376





)













(600,460





)













77,819

















(1,116,101





)











Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX









$









61,960,675

















$









65,934,782

















$









53,410,472

















$









51,070,504

















$









232,376,433



























































Non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent:













































Asset retirement obligation accretion





$





350,834













$





352,184













$





354,195













$





323,085





















Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets









17,552,980

















(765,898





)













(26,614,390





)













6,999,552





















Share-based compensation









1,723,832

















2,077,778

















32,087

















1,672,320





















Total non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent





$





19,627,646













$





1,664,064













$





(26,228,108





)









$





8,994,957







































































As of

















































December 31,





















































2024















































Leverage Ratio Covenant:













































Revolving line of credit





$





385,000,000













































Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX









232,376,433















































Leverage Ratio













1.66















































Maximum Allowed









≤ 3.00





x















































Calculation of Current Ratio







The “Current Ratio” is calculated under our existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) our Current Assets as of such date to (ii) our Current Liabilities as of such date. Based on its credit agreement, the Company defines Current Assets as all current assets, excluding non-cash assets under Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815, plus the unused line of credit. The Company’s non-cash current assets include the derivative asset marked to market value. Based on its credit agreement, the Company defines Current Liabilities as all liabilities, in accordance with GAAP, which are classified as current liabilities, including all indebtedness payable on demand or within one year, all accruals for federal or other taxes payable within such year, but excluding current portion of long-term debt required to be paid within one year, the aggregate outstanding principal balance and non-cash obligations under ASC 815.





Also set forth in our existing senior revolving credit facility is the minimum permitted Current Ratio of 1.00. The following table shows the current ratio calculation for the Company’s most recent fiscal quarter.



















As of

























December 31,

























2024















Current Assets









50,448,092













Less: Current derivative assets









5,497,057













Current Assets per Covenant









44,951,035













Revolver Availability (Facility less debt less LCs)









214,965,000















Current Assets per Covenant













259,916,035



































Current Liabilities









105,037,187













Less: Current financing lease liability









906,119













Less: Current operating lease liability









648,204













Less: Current derivative liabilities









6,410,547















Current Liabilities per Covenant













97,072,317





































Current Ratio











2.68













Minimum Allowed









> or = 1.00





x















Calculation of Cash Return on Capital Employed







The Company defines “Return on Capital Employed” or “CROCE” as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations divided by average debt and shareholder equity for the period. Management believes that CROCE is useful to investors as a performance measure when comparing our profitability and the efficiency with which management has employed capital over time relative to other companies. CROCE is not considered to be an alternative to net income reported in accordance with GAAP.











CROCE (Cash Return on Capital Employed):









As of and for the

















twelve months ended

















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2022











































Total long term debt (i.e. revolving line of credit)





$





385,000,000













$





425,000,000













$





415,000,000













Total stockholders' equity





$





858,639,982













$





786,582,900













$





661,103,391









































Average debt





$





405,000,000













$





420,000,000













$





352,500,000













Average stockholders' equity









822,611,441

















723,843,146

















480,863,799













Average debt and stockholders' equity









1,227,611,441

















1,143,843,146

















833,363,799









































Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$





194,423,712













$





198,170,459













$





196,976,729













Less change in WC (Working Capital)









(888,089





)













1,180,748

















24,091,577













Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations (ACFFO)





$





195,311,801













$





196,989,711













$





172,885,152









































CROCE (ACFFO)/(Average D+E)









15.9





%













17.2





%













20.7





%















All-In Cash Operating Costs







The Company defines All-In Cash Operating Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, as “all in cash” costs which includes lease operating expenses, G&A costs excluding share-based compensation, net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), workovers and other operating expenses, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and gathering/transportation costs. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating costs in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.

