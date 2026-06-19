Is Ring Energy (REI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ring Energy (REI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ring Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ring Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REI's full-year earnings has moved 410% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, REI has moved about 31% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 19.9%. As we can see, Ring Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMERY). The stock is up 39.5% year-to-date.

In Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ring Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.7% so far this year, meaning that REI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 50 stocks and is ranked #110. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ring Energy and Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.