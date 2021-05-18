Ring Energy (REI) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Ring Energy (REI) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. REI recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, REI has gained 8.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account REI's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch REI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks Investment Research

