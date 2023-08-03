Ring Energy (REI) Price Target Decreased by 39.13% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an decrease of 39.13% from the prior estimate of 5.86 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.52% from the latest reported closing price of 2.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ring Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REI is 0.03%, a decrease of 47.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 95,621K shares. The put/call ratio of REI is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 49,657K shares representing 25.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,558K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 2,327K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,272K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REI by 20.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,109K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REI by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Ring Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

