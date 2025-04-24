Ring Energy, Inc. Updates Q2 2025 Guidance with Reduced Capital Spending and Reaffirmed Sales Volumes

Ring Energy updates Q2 2025 guidance, reducing capital spending by over 50% while maintaining oil sales volume outlook.

Quiver AI Summary

Ring Energy, Inc. has updated its guidance for the second quarter of 2025, maintaining its oil and total sales volume outlook while significantly lowering its capital spending forecast by over 50% to a midpoint of $18 million due to recent declines in oil prices. The company reaffirmed its sales volume expectations, projecting 14,200 barrels of oil per day and 21,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. CEO Paul D. McKinney emphasized the company's strategy to maximize cash flow and mitigate risks associated with price fluctuations, highlighting a shift towards debt reduction as a more prudent approach during this volatile period. The company plans to provide additional guidance when it reports its first-quarter results in May.

Potential Positives

Reaffirmed guidance for oil and total sales volumes, indicating stability in operations despite capital spending reductions.

Successfully reduced capital spending guidance by over 50%, demonstrating financial prudence in response to declining oil prices.

Emphasized debt reduction strategy during a period of low oil prices, positioning the company to manage financial risks effectively.

Performance of first quarter drilling program and acquired assets is strong, providing a solid foundation for operational stability.

Potential Negatives

Significant reduction in capital spending guidance by over 50% to $18 million, which may indicate financial strain or a more conservative approach due to recent declines in oil prices.



Reaffirming oil and total sales volumes guidance despite capital spending cuts may signal operational challenges or limitations in growth potential, raising concerns among investors.



The mention of emphasizing debt reduction during a time of low oil prices suggests potential financial instability or vulnerability to market fluctuations.

FAQ

What is Ring Energy's updated capital spending guidance for Q2 2025?

Ring Energy has reduced its capital spending guidance to a midpoint of $18 million, a decrease of over 50%.

What are the reaffirmed oil sales volume targets for Q2 2025?

The company reaffirmed oil sales volumes with a midpoint of 14,200 barrels of oil per day.

How does Ring Energy plan to handle low oil prices?

Ring Energy intends to emphasize debt reduction and maintain production targets while managing risks from low oil prices.

What is the projected Lease Operating Expense (LOE) for Q2 2025?

The projected Lease Operating Expense (LOE) midpoint is $12.00 per Boe for Q2 2025.

When will Ring Energy provide updated guidance for the rest of the year?

Updated guidance for the rest of the year will be provided when Ring reports first quarter results in early May.

$REI Insider Trading Activity

$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG sold 6,575,000 shares for an estimated $8,087,250

PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG sold 6,575,000 shares for an estimated $8,087,250

PAUL D. MCKINNEY (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $215,200

JOHN A CRUM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $57,499

REGINA ROESENER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

$REI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today provided updated guidance for the second quarter of 2025, which included reaffirming its previous outlook for oil and total sales volumes despite a significant reduction in the Company’s capital spending guidance, which was lowered in response to the recent decline in oil prices.







KEY Q2 UPDATED GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS









Reduced capital spending guidance range with a midpoint decrease of over 50% to $18 million;



Reaffirmed guidance range for both oil and total sales volumes with midpoints of 14,200 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”) and 21,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) respectively and;



Reaffirmed Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) range with a midpoint of $12.00 per Boe.











Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the past we have discussed the benefits of our value-focused proven strategy designed to maximize cash flow generation and effectively navigate the volatility of commodity prices to strengthen the balance sheet. The better-than-expected performance of our first quarter drilling program, underlying PDP assets, and recently acquired Lime Rock assets provided us the opportunity to quickly respond to lower oil prices by reducing our second quarter capital spending by more than 50% while maintaining our sales volumes guidance. Although our breakeven costs are well below the current price of oil, we believe emphasizing debt reduction during this time better positions the Company to manage the potential risks of an extended period of low oil prices. We also believe this change is warranted considering the uncertainty of future oil prices and is in the best interests of our stockholders. Regarding the rest of the year, we intend to provide updated guidance when we report our first quarter results in early May.”







Q2 UPDATED GUIDANCE TABLE













Sales Volumes











Total (Bo/d)





13,700 – 14,700









Mid Point (Bo/d)





14,200









Total (Boe/d)





20,500 – 22,500









Mid Point (Boe/d)





21,500









- Oil (%)





66%









- NGLs (%)





18%









- Gas (%)





16%











Capital Program















Capital Spending



1



(millions)





$14 – $22









Mid Point (millions)





$18











Operating Expenses















LOE (per Boe)





$11.50 – $12.50









Mid Point (per Boe)





$12.00











(1)



In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, well reactivations and leasing acreage. Also included is anticipated spending for non-operated drilling, completions, capital workovers, and facility improvements.







ABOUT RING ENERGY, INC.







Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit



www.ringenergy.com



.







SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects, including: expected second quarter 2025 sales volumes and capital spending levels; the potential impact of and the Company’s efforts to manage commodity price volatility through targeted contracting, hedging and other Company-directed strategies; and, the expected benefits afforded by the recent completion of the recent Lime Rock acquisition. The forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to keep operating costs low while maintaining production targets and generally to execute its proven strategy designed to further position the Company for long-term success. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and subject to numerous assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management considering their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







CONTACT INFORMATION







Al Petrie Advisors





Al Petrie, Senior Partner





Phone: 281-975-2146





Email:



apetrie@ringenergy.com







