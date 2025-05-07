Ring Energy, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial and Operational Results with Updated Guidance for 2025

Ring Energy reported strong Q1 2025 operational and financial results, exceeding sales volume guidance and net income expectations.

Quiver AI Summary

Ring Energy, Inc. reported strong operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2025, exceeding its guidance for oil production and sales volumes. The company sold an average of 12,074 barrels of oil per day and generated net income of $9.1 million, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiencies. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $32.5 million, which is 14% lower than the previous quarter, and adjusted cash flow from operations was $38.2 million. Additionally, the company completed an acquisition of Central Basin Platform assets, which has been performing beyond expectations. Looking ahead, Ring has reduced its capital spending guidance by over 47% due to the challenging price environment for oil, while maintaining a solid sales volume outlook. Overall, management expressed confidence in the company's strategy to navigate market fluctuations and continue delivering value to shareholders.

Potential Positives

Exceeded guidance for daily oil sales with an average of 12,074 barrels per day, highlighting strong performance.

Achieved net income of $9.1 million, marking a 60% increase compared to the previous quarter.

Completed a highly-accretive acquisition of Central Basin Platform assets that are outperforming initial forecasts, enhancing operational capabilities and portfolio value.

Maintained positive cash flow for the 22nd consecutive quarter, reflecting strong operational efficiency and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Adjusted Net Income decreased by 13% from the previous quarter and by 47% from the same quarter last year, indicating potential profitability concerns.

First-quarter revenues dropped by 5% from the previous quarter and 16% from the same quarter last year, reflecting a declining trend in revenue performance.

A significant reduction of 47% in capital spending guidance for the latter half of 2025 might indicate a more cautious approach due to pressure from lower oil prices, affecting growth prospects.

FAQ

What were Ring Energy's Q1 2025 sales volumes?

In Q1 2025, Ring Energy reported sales volumes of 12,074 barrels of oil per day and 18,392 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

How did Ring Energy perform financially in Q1 2025?

Ring Energy achieved a net income of $9.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, exceeding previous guidance.

What strategic acquisitions did Ring Energy make recently?

Ring Energy completed the acquisition of Central Basin Platform assets from Lime Rock Resources on March 31, 2025, enhancing operational efficiency.

What is the updated capital spending guidance for 2025?

Ring Energy's capital spending is revised to $85 million to $113 million for the full year 2025, reflecting strategic adjustments.

When will Ring Energy hold its Q1 2025earnings conference call

Ring Energy will host its Q1 2025earnings conference callon May 8, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REI Insider Trading Activity

$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG sold 6,575,000 shares for an estimated $8,087,250

PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG sold 6,575,000 shares for an estimated $8,087,250

PAUL D. MCKINNEY (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $215,200

JOHN A CRUM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $57,499

REGINA ROESENER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for first quarter 2025 and provided updated guidance for the second half of the year.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Sold 12,074 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”) (> high end of guidance) and 18,392 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (> mid point of guidance);



Sold 12,074 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”) (> high end of guidance) and 18,392 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (> mid point of guidance);



Reported net income of $9.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income



1



of $10.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share;



Reported net income of $9.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income of $10.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share;



Recorded Adjusted EBITDA



1



of $46.4 million and Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) of $11.89 per Boe (< mid point of guidance);



Recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $46.4 million and Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) of $11.89 per Boe (< mid point of guidance);



Invested $32.5 million in capital expenditures (within guidance, excluding acquisitions) that was 14% lower than 4Q 2024



Invested $32.5 million in capital expenditures (within guidance, excluding acquisitions) that was 14% lower than 4Q 2024



Generated Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations



1



of $38.2 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“AFCF”)



1



of $5.8 million;



Generated Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of $38.2 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“AFCF”) of $5.8 million;



Remained cash flow positive for the 22



nd



consecutive quarter and had liquidity of $141.1 million at the end of the period;



Remained cash flow positive for the 22 consecutive quarter and had liquidity of $141.1 million at the end of the period;



Completed highly-accretive acquisition of Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) assets from Lime Rock Resources IV, LP (“Lime Rock’) on March 31, 2025 with operations to date exceeding expectations; and



Completed highly-accretive acquisition of Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) assets from Lime Rock Resources IV, LP (“Lime Rock’) on March 31, 2025 with operations to date exceeding expectations; and



Provided updated guidance for the remainder of 2025, which reflects more than a 47% decrease in capital spending from original guidance for time period 2Q to 4Q 2025.









Management Commentary







Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We’re excited to kick off 2025 with a strong first quarter, showcasing the flexibility, resilience, and strength of our proven, value-focused strategy amid fluctuating oil prices. Our performance met or surpassed all guidance targets, driven by exceptional oil sales volumes. As shared earlier, this success stemmed from the outperformance of our newly drilled wells and the tireless dedication of our operations team, who kept our PDP assets running at peak efficiency. On the final day of the quarter, we closed the highly accretive acquisition of Lime Rock’s CBP assets, which are outperforming the forecasts originally used to value them, adding more value to our portfolio. To set the stage for this synergistic transaction, we strategically adjusted the timing of our drilling program and capital spending initiatives, optimizing our financial position and reinforcing our balance sheet. With this strong foundation, we’re poised to continue delivering value to our stockholders despite the uncertainties currently facing our industry.”





Mr. McKinney concluded, “We have been looking forward to sharing more about our proactive approach to navigating the recent dip in oil prices, showcasing the strength of our value-focused strategy. As previously announced, we’ve strategically reduced our second quarter capital spending by over 50%, while maintaining our sales volume guidance. Looking ahead, our updated full-year guidance reflects a 36% reduction in capital spending with only a 5% reduction to sales volumes, made possible by the exceptional performance of both our existing and newly acquired assets so far this year. This represents a 2% increase of year-over-year total sales. Should oil prices rise later in the year, we’re positioned to accelerate our debt reduction efforts, channeling the benefits of higher prices into strengthening our balance sheet. This disciplined approach highlights our proven strategy. We’re committed to delivering value for our stockholders and are deeply grateful for your trust and investment in Ring Energy as we build a brighter, more resilient future together.”







Summary Results and Additional Key Items

















Q





1





2025









Q





4





2024









Q





1





2025









to Q





4





2024









% Change









Q





1





2024









Q





1





2025









to Q





1





2024









% Change











Average Daily Sales Volumes (Boe/d)





18,392





19,658





(6)%





19,034





(3)%











Crude Oil (Bo/d)









12,074









12,916









(7





)%









13,394









(10





)%











Net Sales (MBoe)





1,655.3





1,808.5





(8)%





1,732.1





(4)%









Realized Price - All Products ($/Boe)





$47.78





$46.14





4%





$54.56





(12)%











Realized Price - Crude Oil ($/Bo)









$





70.40









$





68.98









2





%









$





75.72









(7





)%











Revenues ($MM)





$79.1





$83.4





(5)%





$94.5





(16)%









Net Income ($MM)





$9.1





$5.7





60%





$5.5





65%









Adjusted Net Income



1



($MM)





$10.7





$12.3





(13)%





$20.3





(47)%









Adjusted EBITDA



1



($MM)





$46.4





$50.9





(9)%





$62.0





(25)%









Capital Expenditures ($MM)





$32.5





$37.6





(14)%





$36.3





(10)%









Adjusted Free Cash Flow



1



($MM)





$5.8





$4.7





23%





$15.6





(63)%















Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow





are non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the tables shown later in this release under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.” In addition, see section titled “Condensed Operating Data” for additional details concerning costs and expenses discussed below.







Sales volumes for 1Q 2025 were 18,392 Boe/d (66% oil, 18% natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and 16% natural gas) versus 4Q 2024 sales volumes of 19,658 Boe/d (66% oil, 19% NGLs and 15% natural gas) and 1Q 2024 sales volumes of 19,034 Boe/d (70% oil, 15% NGLs and 15% natural gas).





Average realized sales prices for 1Q 2025 were $70.40 per barrel of crude oil, $(0.19) per Mcf of natural gas, and $9.65 per barrel of NGLs. The realized natural gas and NGL prices were impacted by increased fees resulting in lower realized prices. The weighted average natural gas price per Mcf was $1.86 and the weighted average fee per Mcf was $(2.05); the weighted average NGL price per barrel was $22.64 offset by a weighted average fee per barrel of $(12.99). The weighted average natural gas price for 1Q 2025 reflects continued natural gas product takeaway constraints, which are being alleviated through additional third-party pipeline capacity. The average oil price differential the Company experienced from NYMEX WTI ("West Texas Intermediate") futures pricing in 1Q 2025 was a negative $0.89 per barrel of crude oil, while the average natural gas price differential from NYMEX futures pricing was a negative $3.81 per Mcf.





Revenues were $79.1 million for 1Q 2025 compared to $83.4 million for 4Q 2024 and $94.5 million for 1Q 2024. The 5% decrease in 1Q 2025 revenues from 4Q 2024 was driven by a negative $7.3 million volume variance offset by a positive $3.0 million price variance.







Select Expenses and Other Items

















Q





1





2025









Q





4





2024









Q





1





2025









to Q





4





2024









% Change









Q





1





2024









Q





1





2025









to Q





1





2024









% Change











Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) ($MM)





$19.7





$20.3





(3)%





$18.4





7%











Lease operating expenses ($/BOE)







(1)











$





11.89









$





11.24









6





%









$





10.60









12





%











Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM)





$22.6





$24.5





(8)%





$23.8





(5)%











Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE)









$





13.66









$





13.57









1





%









$





13.74









(1





)%











General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) ($MM)







$





8.6









$





8.0









8





%









$





7.5









15





%













General and administrative expenses ($/BOE)









$





5.21









$





4.44









17





%









$





4.31









21





%











G&A excluding share-based compensation ($MM)





$6.9





$6.4





8%





$5.7





(21)%











G&A excluding share-based compensation ($/BOE)









$





4.19









$





3.52









19





%









$





3.32









26





%











G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($MM)





$6.9





$6.3





10%





$5.7





21%











G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($/BOE)









$





4.18









$





3.51









19





%









$





3.32









26





%











Interest expense ($MM)



(2)







$9.5





$10.1





(6)%





$11.5





(17)%











Interest expense ($/BOE)









$





5.74









$





5.59









3





%









$





6.64









(14





)%











Gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM)



(3)







$(0.9)





$(6.3)





85%





$(19.0)





95%











Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM)









$





(0.5





)









$





0.7









(171





)%









$





(1.4





)









64





%













Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM)









$





(0.4





)









$





(7.0





)









94





%









$





(17.6





)









98





%















(1) LOE was within the Company’s guidance of $11.75 to $12.25 per Boe for 1Q 2025.





(2) The decline in interest expense from prior quarters was due to lower interest rates and reduced borrowings on the credit facility.





(3) A summary listing of the Company’s outstanding derivative positions at March 31, 2025 is included in the tables shown later in this release. For the remainder (April through December) of 2025, the Company has approximately 1.7 million barrels of oil (approximately 47% of oil sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $64.44 and approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas (approximately 37% of natural gas sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection of $3.43.







Capital Investment







During 1Q 2025, capital expenditures for the Company’s drilling and development activities were $32.5 million, which was within the Company’s guidance of $26 million to $34 million. Ring also invested approximately $70.9 million for the Lime Rock Acquisition that closed on March 31, 2025 (including the $63.6 million cash payment at closing, the $5.0 million deposit payment made in February, and $2.3 million in direct transaction costs).







Drilling and Development







Ring drilled, completed, and placed on production seven wells. In the Northwest Shelf in Yoakum County, Ring drilled and completed three 1-mile horizontal wells and one 1.25-mile horizontal well, all with a working interest of 75%. In the CBP in Ector County, the Company drilled and completed three vertical wells, all with a working interest of 100%.











Quarter













Area













Wells Drilled













Wells Completed











































1Q 2025









Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)









4









4

















Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)









—









—

















Central Basin Platform (Vertical)









3









3

















Total









7









7















Acquisition - CBP Assets of Lime Rock







During 1Q 2025, Ring completed the acquisition of CBP assets from Lime Rock. Those properties are located in the Permian Basin in Andrews County, Texas, and are focused on the development of approximately 17,700 net acres where the majority are similar to Ring’s existing CBP assets in the Shafter Lake area, and the remaining acreage exposes the Company to new active plays.





The key transaction highlights include:









Highly Accretive



: ~2,300 Boe/d (>75% oil) of low-decline net production from ~101 gross wells;



: ~2,300 Boe/d (>75% oil) of low-decline net production from ~101 gross wells;





Increased Scale and Operational Synergies



: ~17,700 net acres (100% HBP) mostly contiguous to Ring’s existing footprint;



: ~17,700 net acres (100% HBP) mostly contiguous to Ring’s existing footprint;





Meaningful AFCF Generation



: Supported by $121 million of oil-weighted reserves (based on NYMEX strip pricing as of February 19, 2025; and



: Supported by $121 million of oil-weighted reserves (based on NYMEX strip pricing as of February 19, 2025; and





Strengthens High-Return Inventory Portfoli



o: >40 gross locations that immediately compete for capital.







After taking into account preliminary purchase price adjustments, consideration for the acquisition consisted of:







A cash payment of approximately $63.6 million net of the $5.0 million deposit payment made in February;



A cash payment of approximately $63.6 million net of the $5.0 million deposit payment made in February;



$10.0 million deferred cash payment due on or about December 31, 2025; and



$10.0 million deferred cash payment due on or about December 31, 2025; and



The issuance of approximately 6.5 million shares of common stock.











The cash payment at closing on March 31, 2025 was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under Ring’s senior revolving credit facility.







Balance Sheet and Liquidity







Total liquidity (defined as cash and cash equivalents plus borrowing base availability under the Company’s credit facility) at March 31, 2025 was approximately $141.1 million, consisting of $140.0 million of availability under Ring’s revolving credit facility, which included a reduction of $35 thousand for letters of credit, and $1.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. On March 31, 2025, the Company had $460 million in borrowings outstanding on its credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $600 million and reflects the draw on the revolving credit facility to fund the Lime Rock Acquisition. The Company is targeting continued debt reduction, dependent on market conditions, the timing and level of capital spending, and other considerations.







Second Half of 2025 Sales Volumes, Capital Investment and Operating Expense Guidance







Ring’s 2025 development program has been updated to reflect a reduction in capital spending in response to the weakened price environment. For full year 2025, Ring now expects total capital spending of $85 million to $113 million (versus $138 million to $170 million previously disclosed). In addition to wells that the Company plans to drill and complete, the full year capital spending program includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, reactivations, and leasing costs, as well as non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and facility improvements.





All projects and estimates are based on assumed WTI oil prices of $50 to $70 per barrel and Henry Hub prices of $3.00 to $4.00 per Mcf. As in the past, Ring has designed its spending program with flexibility to respond to changes in commodity prices and other market conditions as appropriate.





Based on the $99 million midpoint of spending guidance, the Company continues to expect the following estimated allocation of capital, including:







61% for drilling, completion, and related infrastructure;



61% for drilling, completion, and related infrastructure;



33% for recompletions and capital workovers;



33% for recompletions and capital workovers;



4% for facility improvements (environmental and emission reducing upgrades); and



4% for facility improvements (environmental and emission reducing upgrades); and



2% for land, non-operated capital, and other.







The guidance in the table below represents the Company's current good faith estimate of the range of likely future results. Guidance could be affected by the factors discussed below in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section.



















Q2









2H





















2025









2025













Sales Volumes:























Total Oil (Bo/d)









13,700 – 14,700





12,500 - 14,000













Midpoint (Bo/d)

















14,200













13,250













Total (Boe/d)









20,500 – 22,500





19,000 - 21,000













Midpoint (Boe/d)

















21,500













20,000













Oil (%)









66%





66%









NGLs (%)









18%





18%









Gas (%)









16%





16%































Capital Program:























Capital spending



(1)



(millions)









$14 - $22





$38 - $58













Midpoint (millions)

















$









18













$









48













New Hz and vertical wells



(2)











2 - 3





11 - 13









Recompletions and CTRs









6 - 8





17 - 22































Operating Expenses:























LOE (per Boe)









$11.50 - $12.50





$11.50 - $12.50













Midpoint (per Boe)

















$









12.00













$









12.00



















(1)



In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, and well reactivations. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing acreage; and non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and facility improvements.







(2)



Includes wells drilled, completed, and placed online.







Conference Call Information







Ring will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) to discuss its 1Q 2025 operational and financial results. An updated investor presentation will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the conference call.





To participate in the conference call, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy 1Q 2025 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.







About Ring Energy, Inc.







Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit





www.ringenergy.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. The forward-looking statements include statements about the expected future reserves, production, financial position, business strategy, revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels of the Company, expected benefits to the Company and its stockholders from the Lime Rock Acquisition, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements also include assumptions and projections for second quarter and full year 2025 guidance for sales volumes, oil mix as a percentage of total sales, capital expenditures, operating expenses and the projected impacts thereon, and the number of wells expected to be drilled and completed. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities particularly in the winter; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base and interest rates under the Company’s credit facility; Ring’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of its capital expenditures budget; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers, and any resulting trade tensions; cost and availability of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulation or other factors; and Ring’s ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact Information







Al Petrie Advisors





Al Petrie, Senior Partner





Phone: 281-975-2146





Email:





apetrie@ringenergy.com























RING ENERGY, INC.









Condensed Statements of Operations







(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

















































Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenues











$





79,091,207













$





83,440,546













$





94,503,136















































Costs and Operating Expenses



































Lease operating expenses













19,677,552

















20,326,216

















18,360,434













Gathering, transportation and processing costs













203,612

















130,230

















166,054













Ad valorem taxes













1,532,108

















2,421,595

















2,145,631













Oil and natural gas production taxes













3,584,455

















3,857,147

















4,428,303













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













22,615,983

















24,548,849

















23,792,450













Asset retirement obligation accretion













326,549

















323,085

















350,834













Operating lease expense













175,091

















175,090

















175,091













General and administrative expense













8,619,976

















8,035,977

















7,469,222















































Total Costs and Operating Expenses















56,735,326

















59,818,189

















56,888,019















































Income from Operations















22,355,881

















23,622,357

















37,615,117















































Other Income (Expense)



































Interest income













90,058

















124,765

















78,544













Interest (expense)













(9,498,786





)













(10,112,496





)













(11,498,944





)









Gain (loss) on derivative contracts













(928,790





)













(6,254,448





)













(19,014,495





)









Gain (loss) on disposal of assets













124,610

















—

















38,355













Other income













8,942

















80,970

















25,686















Net Other Income (Expense)















(10,203,966





)













(16,161,209





)













(30,370,854





)











































Income Before Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes















12,151,915

















7,461,148

















7,244,263















































Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes















(3,041,177





)













(1,803,629





)













(1,728,886





)











































Net Income (Loss)











$





9,110,738













$





5,657,519













$





5,515,377















































Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share











$





0.05













$





0.03













$





0.03















Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share











$





0.05













$





0.03













$





0.03













































Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding













199,314,182

















198,166,543

















197,389,782













Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding













201,072,594

















200,886,010

















199,305,150



















































































RING ENERGY, INC.









Condensed Operating Data









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

















































Net sales volumes:



































Oil (Bbls)













1,086,694

















1,188,272

















1,218,837













Natural gas (Mcf)













1,615,196

















1,683,793

















1,496,507













Natural gas liquids (Bbls)













299,366

















339,589

















263,802













Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (Boe)



(1)















1,655,259

















1,808,493

















1,732,057















































% Oil















66





%













66





%













70





%











% Natural Gas















16





%













15





%













15





%











% Natural Gas Liquids















18





%













19





%













15





%











































Average daily sales volumes:



































Oil (Bbls/d)













12,074

















12,916

















13,394













Natural gas (Mcf/d)













17,947

















18,302

















16,445













Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d)













3,326

















3,691

















2,899













Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d)













18,392

















19,658

















19,034















































Average realized sales prices:



































Oil ($/Bbl)









$





70.40













$





68.98













$





75.72













Natural gas ($/Mcf)













(0.19





)













(0.96





)













(0.55





)









Natural gas liquids ($/Bbls)













9.65

















9.08

















11.47













Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe)









$





47.78













$





46.14













$





54.56















































Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe):



































Lease operating expenses









$





11.89













$





11.24













$





10.60













Gathering, transportation and processing costs













0.12

















0.07

















0.10













Ad valorem taxes













0.93

















1.34

















1.24













Oil and natural gas production taxes













2.17

















2.13

















2.56













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













13.66

















13.57

















13.74













Asset retirement obligation accretion













0.20

















0.18

















0.20













Operating lease expense













0.11

















0.10

















0.10













G&A (including share-based compensation)













5.21

















4.44

















4.31













G&A (excluding share-based compensation)













4.19

















3.52

















3.32













G&A (excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs)













4.18

















3.51

















3.32





































































(1) Boe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil (totals may not compute due to rounding.) The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids may differ significantly.



















RING ENERGY, INC.









Condensed Balance Sheet











(Unaudited)























As of





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS





























Current Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





1,100,851













$





1,866,395













Accounts receivable













35,680,686

















36,172,316













Joint interest billing receivables, net













2,121,035

















1,083,164













Derivative assets













5,309,892

















5,497,057













Inventory













3,300,755

















4,047,819













Prepaid expenses and other assets













1,156,529

















1,781,341















Total Current Assets















48,669,748

















50,448,092















Properties and Equipment



























Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method













1,932,616,777

















1,809,309,848













Financing lease asset subject to depreciation













4,272,259

















4,634,556













Fixed assets subject to depreciation













3,359,292

















3,389,907















Total Properties and Equipment















1,940,248,328

















1,817,334,311













Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization













(496,993,139





)













(475,212,325





)











Net Properties and Equipment















1,443,255,189

















1,342,121,986













Operating lease asset













1,753,693

















1,906,264













Derivative assets













5,020,380

















5,473,375













Deferred financing costs













6,911,264

















8,149,757















Total Assets











$





1,505,610,274













$





1,408,099,474







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Current Liabilities



























Accounts payable









$





86,417,436













$





95,729,261













Income tax liability













537,591

















328,985













Financing lease liability













846,380

















906,119













Operating lease liability













661,487

















648,204













Derivative liabilities













5,426,195

















6,410,547













Notes payable













—

















496,397













Deferred cash payment













9,415,066

















—













Asset retirement obligations













441,611

















517,674















Total Current Liabilities















103,745,766

















105,037,187







































Non-current Liabilities



























Deferred income taxes













31,496,585

















28,591,802













Revolving line of credit













460,000,000

















385,000,000













Financing lease liability, less current portion













708,304

















647,078













Operating lease liability, less current portion













1,234,690

















1,405,837













Derivative liabilities













3,632,133

















2,912,745













Asset retirement obligations













28,826,738

















25,864,843















Total Liabilities















629,644,216

















549,459,492













Commitments and contingencies



























Stockholders' Equity



























Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding













—

















—













Common stock - $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 206,509,126 shares and 198,561,378 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













206,509

















198,561













Additional paid-in capital













808,627,109

















800,419,719













Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)













67,132,440

















58,021,702















Total Stockholders’ Equity















875,966,058

















858,639,982















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











$





1,505,610,274













$





1,408,099,474



































RING ENERGY, INC.









Condensed Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

















Cash Flows From Operating Activities



































Net income









$





9,110,738













$





5,657,519













$





5,515,377













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation, depletion and amortization













22,615,983

















24,548,849

















23,792,450













Asset retirement obligation accretion













326,549

















323,085

















350,834













Amortization of deferred financing costs













1,238,493

















1,299,078

















1,221,607













Share-based compensation













1,690,958

















1,672,320

















1,723,832













Credit loss expense













17,917

















(26,747





)













163,840













(Gain) loss on disposal of assets













(124,610





)













—

















—













Deferred income tax expense (benefit)













2,805,346

















1,723,338

















1,585,445













Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation













99,437

















9,011

















40,808













(Gain) loss on derivative contracts













928,790

















6,254,448

















19,014,495













Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net













(553,594





)













745,104

















(1,461,515





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













(564,158





)













349,474

















(5,240,487





)









Inventory













747,064

















580,161

















171,416













Prepaid expenses and other assets













624,812

















295,555

















503,704













Accounts payable













(10,385,137





)













4,462,089

















(1,601,276





)









Settlement of asset retirement obligation













(207,580





)













(613,603





)













(591,361





)











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities















28,371,008

















47,279,681

















45,189,169















































Cash Flows From Investing Activities



































Payments for the Lime Rock Acquisition













(70,859,769





)













—

















—













Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties













(647,106





)













(1,423,483





)













(475,858





)









Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties













(31,083,507





)













(36,386,055





)













(38,904,808





)









Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets subject to depreciation













(34,275





)













—

















(124,937





)









Proceeds from sale of fixed assets subject to depreciation













17,360

















—

















—













Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties













—

















121,232

















—















Net Cash Used in Investing Activities















(102,607,297





)













(37,688,306





)













(39,505,603





)











































Cash Flows From Financing Activities



































Proceeds from revolving line of credit













114,000,000

















22,000,000

















51,500,000













Payments on revolving line of credit













(39,000,000





)













(29,000,000





)













(54,500,000





)









Payments for taxes withheld on vested restricted shares, net













(896,431





)













—

















(814,985





)









Proceeds from notes payable













—

















58,774

















—













Payments on notes payable













(496,397





)













(475,196





)













(533,734





)









Payment of deferred financing costs













—

















(42,746





)













—













Reduction of financing lease liabilities













(136,427





)













(265,812





)













(255,156





)











Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities















73,470,745

















(7,724,980





)













(4,603,875





)











































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash















(765,544





)













1,866,395

















1,079,691















Cash at Beginning of Period















1,866,395

















—

















296,384















Cash at End of Period











$





1,100,851













$





1,866,395













$





1,376,075



































RING ENERGY, INC.









Financial Commodity Derivative Positions









As of March 31, 2025



















The following tables reflect the details of current derivative contracts as of March 31, 2025 (quantities are in barrels (Bbl) for the oil derivative contracts and in million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the natural gas derivative contracts):



























Oil Hedges (WTI)





















Q2 2025













Q3 2025













Q4 2025













Q1 2026













Q2 2026













Q3 2026













Q4 2026













Q1 2027





















































































Swaps:











































































Hedged volume (Bbl)













151,763













351,917













141,755













477,350













457,101













59,400













423,000













381,500









Weighted average swap price









$





68.53









$





71.41









$





69.13









$





70.16









$





69.38









$





66.70









$





66.70









$





63.80



















































































Two-way collars:











































































Hedged volume (Bbl)













464,100













225,400













404,800













—













—













379,685













—













—









Weighted average put price









$





60.00









$





65.00









$





60.00









$





—









$





—









$





60.00









$





—









$





—









Weighted average call price









$





69.85









$





78.91









$





75.68









$





—









$





—









$





72.50









$





—









$





—































Gas Hedges (Henry Hub)





















Q2 2025













Q3 2025













Q4 2025













Q1 2026













Q2 2026













Q3 2026













Q4 2026













Q1 2027





















































































NYMEX Swaps:











































































Hedged volume (MMBtu)













513,900













455,250













128,400













140,600













662,300













121,400













613,300













—









Weighted average swap price









$





3.60









$





3.88









$





4.25









$





4.20









$





3.54









$





4.22









$





3.83









$





—



















































































Two-way collars:











































































Hedged volume (MMBtu)













18,300













308,200













598,000













553,500













—













515,728













—













700,000









Weighted average put price









$





3.00









$





3.00









$





3.00









$





3.50









$





—









$





3.00









$





—









$





4.00









Weighted average call price









$





4.15









$





4.75









$





4.15









$





5.03









$





—









$





3.93









$





—









$





5.20































Oil Hedges (basis differential)





















Q2 2025













Q3 2025













Q4 2025













Q1 2026













Q2 2026













Q3 2026













Q4 2026













Q1 2027





















































































Argus basis swaps:











































































Hedged volume (Bbl)













183,000













276,000













276,000













—













—













—













—













—









Weighted average spread price



(1)











$





1.00









$





1.00









$





1.00









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—







































































































Gas Hedges (basis differential)





















Q2 2025













Q3 2025













Q4 2025













Q1 2026













Q2 2026













Q3 2026













Q4 2026













Q1 2027





















































































El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps:











































































Hedged volume (MMBtu)













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













700,000









Weighted average spread price



(2)











$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





0.74

















































































































(1) The oil basis swap hedges are calculated as the fixed price (weighted average spread price above) less the difference between WTI Midland and WTI Cushing, in the issue of Argus Americas Crude.





(2) The gas basis swap hedges are calculated as the Henry Hub natural gas price less the fixed amount specified as the weighted average spread price above.







RING ENERGY, INC.









Non-GAAP Financial Information







Certain financial information included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF,” “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs,” “Leverage Ratio,” “All-In Cash Operating Costs,” and “Cash Operating Margin.” Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.







Reconciliation of





Net income





to Adjusted Net Income







“Adjusted Net Income” is calculated as net income minus the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, unrealized gains and losses on changes in the fair value of derivatives, and transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”). Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current period to prior periods. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors as it is one of the metrics management uses to assess the Company’s ongoing operating and financial performance, and also is a useful metric for investors to compare Ring’s results with its peers.



































(Unaudited for All Periods)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

























Total













Per





share -





diluted













Total













Per





share -





diluted













Total













Per





share -





diluted













Net income











$





9,110,738













$





0.05













$





5,657,519













$





0.03













$





5,515,377













$





0.03





































































Share-based compensation













1,690,958

















0.01

















1,672,320

















0.01

















1,723,832

















0.01













Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives













375,196

















—

















6,999,552

















0.03

















17,552,980

















0.08













Transaction costs - executed A&D













1,776

















—

















21,017

















—

















3,539

















—













Tax impact on adjusted items













(500,646





)













(0.01





)













(2,008,740





)













(0.01





)













(4,447,977





)













(0.02





)



































































Adjusted Net Income











$





10,678,022













$





0.05













$





12,341,668













$





0.06













$





20,347,751













$





0.10





































































Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding













201,072,594

























200,886,010

























199,305,150















































































Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share











$





0.05





















$





0.06





















$





0.10



























Reconciliation of





Net income





to Adjusted EBITDA







The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income plus net interest expense (including interest income and expense), unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion, transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), share-based compensation, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and backing out the effect of other income. Company management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.



















(Unaudited for All Periods)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

















Net income











$





9,110,738













$





5,657,519













$





5,515,377













































Interest expense, net













9,408,728

















9,987,731

















11,420,400













Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives













375,196

















6,999,552

















17,552,980













Income tax (benefit) expense













3,041,177

















1,803,629

















1,728,886













Depreciation, depletion and amortization













22,615,983

















24,548,849

















23,792,450













Asset retirement obligation accretion













326,549

















323,085

















350,834













Transaction costs - executed A&D













1,776

















21,017

















3,539













Share-based compensation













1,690,958

















1,672,320

















1,723,832













Loss (gain) on disposal of assets













(124,610





)













—

















(38,355





)









Other income













(8,942





)













(80,970





)













(25,686





)











































Adjusted EBITDA











$





46,437,553













$





50,932,732













$





62,024,257















































Adjusted EBITDA Margin















59





%













61





%













66





%



































































Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow







The Company defines “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities (as reflected on Ring’s Condensed Statements of Cash Flows), plus transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), current income tax expense (benefit), proceeds from divestitures of equipment for oil and natural gas properties, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and less capital expenditures, credit loss expense, and other income. For this purpose, the Company’s definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and lease maintenance costs) but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in Ring’s capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of the Company’s current operating activities after the impact of capital expenditures and net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. Other companies may use different definitions of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.



































(Unaudited for All Periods)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

















































Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities











$





28,371,008













$





47,279,681













$





45,189,169













Adjustments - Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

































Changes in operating assets and liabilities













9,784,999

















(5,073,676





)













6,758,004













Transaction costs - executed A&D













1,776

















21,017

















3,539













Income tax expense (benefit) - current













136,393

















71,280

















102,633













Capital expenditures













(32,451,531





)













(37,633,168





)













(36,261,008





)









Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties













—

















121,232

















—













Credit loss expense













(17,917





)













26,747

















(163,840





)









Loss (gain) on disposal of assets













—

















—

















(38,355





)









Other income













(8,942





)













(80,970





)













(25,686





)











































Adjusted Free Cash Flow











$





5,815,786













$





4,732,143













$





15,564,456



































(Unaudited for All Periods)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

















































Adjusted EBITDA











$





46,437,553













$





50,932,732













$





62,024,257













































Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs)













(8,170,235





)













(8,688,653





)













(10,198,793





)









Capital expenditures













(32,451,531





)













(37,633,168





)













(36,261,008





)









Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties













—

















121,232

















—















































Adjusted Free Cash Flow











$





5,815,787













$





4,732,143













$





15,564,456



















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations







The Company defines “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, as reflected in Ring’s Condensed Statements of Cash Flows, less the changes in operating assets and liabilities, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, and settlement of asset retirement obligations, which are subject to variation due to the nature of the Company’s operations. Accordingly, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it is used often in its industry and allows investors to compare this metric to other companies in its peer group as well as the E&P sector.



































(Unaudited for All Periods)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025

















2024





















2024













































Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities











$





28,371,008









$





47,279,681













$





45,189,169









































Changes in operating assets and liabilities













9,784,999













(5,073,676





)













6,758,004











































Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations











$





38,156,007









$





42,206,005













$





51,947,173















Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A) to G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs







The following table presents a reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”), a GAAP measure, to G&A excluding share-based compensation, and G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D).



































(Unaudited for All Periods)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024













































General and administrative expense (G&A)











$





8,619,976









$





8,035,977









$





7,469,222









Shared-based compensation













1,690,958













1,672,320













1,723,832











G&A excluding share-based compensation















6,929,018













6,363,657













5,745,390









Transaction costs - executed A&D













1,776













21,017













3,539











G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs











$





6,927,242









$





6,342,640









$





5,741,851















Calculation of Leverage Ratio







“Leverage” or the “Leverage Ratio” is calculated under the Company’s existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) Consolidated total debt as of such date to (ii) Consolidated EBITDAX for the four consecutive fiscal quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under the Company’s existing senior revolving credit facility.





The Company defines “Consolidated EBITDAX” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility that means for any period an amount equal to the sum of (i) consolidated net income (loss) for such period plus (ii) to the extent deducted in determining consolidated net income for such period, and without duplication, (A) consolidated interest expense, (B) income tax expense determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, (C) depreciation, depletion and amortization determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, (D) exploration expenses determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, and (E) all other non-cash charges acceptable to Ring’s senior revolving credit facility administrative agent determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, in each case for such period minus (iii) all noncash income added to consolidated net income (loss) for such period; provided that, for purposes of calculating compliance with the financial covenants, to the extent that during such period the Company shall have consummated an acquisition permitted by the credit facility or any sale, transfer or other disposition of any property or assets permitted by the senior revolving credit facility, Consolidated EBITDAX will be calculated on a pro forma basis with respect to the property or assets so acquired or disposed of.





Also set forth in Ring’s existing senior revolving credit facility is the maximum permitted Leverage Ratio of 3.00. The following tables show the leverage ratio calculations for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.



























(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





























June 30,













September 30,













December 31,













March 31,













Last Four





Quarters

































2024





















2024





















2024

















2025

















Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation:



















































Net Income (Loss)









$





22,418,994













$





33,878,424













$





5,657,519









$





9,110,738









$





71,065,675













Plus: Consolidated interest expense













10,801,194

















10,610,539

















9,987,731













9,408,728













40,808,192













Plus: Income tax provision (benefit)













6,820,485

















10,087,954

















1,803,629













3,041,177













21,753,245













Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization













24,699,421

















25,662,123

















24,548,849













22,615,983













97,526,376













Plus: non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent













1,664,064

















(26,228,108





)













8,994,957













2,392,703













(13,176,384





)











Consolidated EBITDAX













$









66,404,158

















$









54,010,932

















$









50,992,685













$









46,569,329













$









217,977,104















Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX













10,329,116

















7,838,163

















5,244,078













7,392,359













30,803,716













Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX













(469,376





)













(600,460





)













77,819













8,855













(983,162





)











Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX













$









76,263,898

















$









61,248,635

















$









56,314,582













$









53,970,543













$









247,797,658

































































Non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent:



















































Asset retirement obligation accretion









$





352,184













$





354,195













$





323,085









$





326,549

















Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets













(765,898





)













(26,614,390





)













6,999,552













375,196

















Share-based compensation













2,077,778

















32,087

















1,672,320













1,690,958

















Total non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent









$





1,664,064













$





(26,228,108





)









$





8,994,957









$





2,392,703











































































As of





















































March 31,













Corresponding

















































2025

















Leverage Ratio





































Leverage Ratio Covenant:



















































Revolving line of credit









$





460,000,000

















1.86





































Lime Rock deferred payment













10,000,000

















0.04





































Consolidated Total Debt









$





470,000,000

















1.90





































Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX













247,797,658















































Leverage Ratio

















1.90















































Maximum Allowed













≤ 3.00x



























































































































(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





























June 30,













September 30,













December 31,













March 31,













Last Four





Quarters

































2023





















2023





















2023





















2024

















Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation:



















































Net Income (Loss)









$





28,791,605













$





(7,539,222





)









$





50,896,479













$





5,515,377









$





77,664,239













Plus: Consolidated interest expense













10,471,062

















11,301,328

















11,506,908

















11,420,400













44,699,698













Plus: Income tax provision (benefit)













(6,356,295





)













(3,411,336





)













7,862,930

















1,728,886













(175,815





)









Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization













20,792,932

















21,989,034

















24,556,654

















23,792,450













91,131,070













Plus: non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent













(470,875





)













36,396,867

















(29,695,076





)













19,627,646













25,858,562















Consolidated EBITDAX













$









53,228,429

















$









58,736,671

















$









65,127,895

















$









62,084,759













$









239,177,754















Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX













9,542,529

















4,810,123

















—

















—













14,352,652













Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX













(357,122





)













(672,113





)













(66,463





)













40,474













(1,055,224





)











Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX













$









62,413,836

















$









62,874,681

















$









65,061,432

















$









62,125,233













$









252,475,182

































































Non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent:



















































Asset retirement obligation accretion









$





353,878













$





354,175













$





351,786













$





350,834

















Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets













(3,085,065





)













33,871,957

















(32,505,544





)













17,552,980

















Share-based compensation













2,260,312

















2,170,735

















2,458,682

















1,723,832

















Total non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent









$





(470,875





)









$





36,396,867













$





(29,695,076





)









$





19,627,646











































































As of





















































March 31,

























































2024

















































Leverage Ratio Covenant:



















































Revolving line of credit









$





422,000,000













































Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX













252,475,182















































Leverage Ratio

















1.67















































Maximum Allowed













≤ 3.00x







































































































All-In Cash Operating Costs







The Company defines All-In Cash Operating Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, as “all in cash” costs which includes lease operating expenses, G&A costs excluding share-based compensation, net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), workovers and other operating expenses, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and gathering/transportation costs. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating costs in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.



































(Unaudited for All Periods)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024













All-In Cash Operating Costs:



































Lease operating expenses (including workovers)









$





19,677,552









$





20,326,216









$





18,360,434









G&A excluding share-based compensation













6,929,018













6,363,657













5,745,390









Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs)













8,170,235













8,688,653













10,198,793









Operating lease expense













175,091













175,090













175,091









Oil and natural gas production taxes













3,584,455













3,857,147













4,428,303









Ad valorem taxes













1,532,108













2,421,595













2,145,631









Gathering, transportation and processing costs













203,612













130,230













166,054











All-in cash operating costs











$





40,272,071









$





41,962,588









$





41,219,696









































Boe













1,655,259













1,808,493













1,732,057











































All-in cash operating costs per Boe











$





24.33









$





23.20









$





23.80















Cash Operating Margin







The Company defines Cash Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as realized revenues per Boe less all-in cash operating costs per Boe. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating margins in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.



































(Unaudited for All Periods)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













Cash Operating Margin



































Realized revenues per Boe









$





47.78









$





46.14









$





54.56









All-in cash operating costs per Boe













24.33













23.20













23.80











Cash Operating Margin per Boe











$





23.45









$





22.94









$





30.76



















______________________________________





1



A non-GAAP financial measure; see the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section in this release for more information including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.