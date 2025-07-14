Ring Energy, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on Central Basin Platform Integration Strategies

Ring Energy will participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on July 15, discussing strategic asset integration and synergies.

Quiver AI Summary

Ring Energy, Inc. announced its participation in a fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research on July 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM Central Time, where CEO Paul McKinney will discuss key topics including the integration of newly acquired Central Basin Platform assets and strategies to enhance synergies. The conversation will focus on how these acquisitions fit with existing assets, potential cost-saving opportunities, adjustments to capital programs in response to market fluctuations, and plans to achieve debt reduction goals. Interested parties can register for the event online, and the presentation will also be available on Ring's website.

Potential Positives

Participation in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research highlights Ring Energy's commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

Discussion will focus on important topics such as the integration of newly acquired assets, indicating proactive management and strategic planning.

Event provides an opportunity for the company to outline strategies for maximizing cost synergies and adapting to market conditions, which can enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The mention of "strategies to maximize synergies" may imply that the company has not fully realized the benefits from recent acquisitions, raising concerns about operational efficiency.

Discussing "adapting the capital program during market turbulence" suggests potential financial instability or vulnerability to market conditions, which could be perceived negatively by investors.

The emphasis on achieving a "deleveraging goal" may indicate current high levels of debt, which could raise red flags about the company's financial health.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Ring Energy's fireside chat?

Ring Energy's fireside chat is scheduled for July 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM Central Time.

Who will lead the discussion during the fireside chat?

Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at Water Tower Research, will lead the discussion with Ring's CEO Paul McKinney.

How can interested parties access the fireside chat?

Interested parties can register in advance at Zoom and access the presentation on Ring's website under the "Investors" tab.

What topics will be discussed during the fireside chat?

The chat will cover asset integration, cost synergies, market adaptation, and deleveraging strategies.

Where does Ring Energy focus its operations?

Ring Energy primarily focuses on oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Permian Basin.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REI Insider Trading Activity

$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 15,011,343 shares for an estimated $15,270,874 .

. PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 15,011,343 shares for an estimated $15,270,874 .

. PAUL D. MCKINNEY (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $215,200

JOHN A CRUM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $57,499

ALEXANDER DYES (EVP Chief Operations Officer) purchased 63,203 shares for an estimated $49,993

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM Central Time.





As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Paul McKinney, Ring’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Included in the discussion will be a variety of important topics including the integration of Central Basin Platform assets acquired at the end of the first quarter of 2025 from Lime Rock Resources IV, LP and strategies to maximize synergies. Topics will include:











Strategic fit with Ring’s existing Central Basin Platform assets;



Strategic fit with Ring’s existing Central Basin Platform assets;



Opportunities to maximize cost synergies;



Opportunities to maximize cost synergies;



Adapting the capital program during market turbulence; and



Adapting the capital program during market turbulence; and



Pathway to achieving deleveraging goal.







Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at











https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017520589833/WN_vWA5ccrWQjSATPrDXYwb8Q



.





The presentation will also be available through Ring’s web site,



www.ringenergy.com



on the “Overview” page under the “Investors” tab.







About Ring Energy, Inc.







Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit



www.ringenergy.com



.







SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.







Contact Information







Al Petrie Advisors





Al Petrie, Senior Partner





Phone: 281-975-2146





Email:



apetrie@ringenergy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.