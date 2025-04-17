Ring Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Timing and Operational Update

Ring Energy announces strong Q1 performance, exceeding production guidance, and schedulesearnings conference callfor May 8, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Ring Energy, Inc. announced an operational update, revealing that its first quarter 2025 oil sales volumes surpassed previous projections. The company produced over 12,000 barrels of oil per day, exceeding guidance, and completed the acquisition of Central Basin Platform assets from Lime Rock Resources, enhancing cash flow and operational efficiency. CEO Paul D. McKinney highlighted the strong performance of the new wells and the integration of the acquired properties, which contributed an additional 200 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Ring is set to release its earnings report on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call on May 8 to discuss the results. The company emphasized its commitment to a disciplined financial strategy and ability to adapt to market conditions.

Potential Positives

First quarter 2025 oil sales volumes exceeded the high end of guidance, demonstrating strong operational performance.

The successful acquisition of the Central Basin Platform assets provides immediate cash flow benefits and operational synergies, enhancing the company's asset portfolio.

Initial production results from new operations exceeded expectations, indicating effective integration and management of recent acquisitions.

The company has hedged over 6,300 barrels of oil per day, providing downside protection against price volatility and enhancing operational stability for the year.

Potential Negatives

Despite exceeding production guidance, the press release highlights the impact of initial weather-related downtime, suggesting potential operational vulnerabilities.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces a significant risk factor, as actual results may not conform to expectations, indicating uncertainties in the company's future performance.

The emphasis on navigating commodity price volatility suggests that the company is facing challenges in stabilizing its financial outlook amidst fluctuating market conditions.

FAQ

What is the date of Ring Energy's first quarterearnings conference call

Ring Energy's first quarterearnings conference callis scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CST.

How can I participate in theearnings conference call

To participate in theearnings conference call dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call starts.

Where can I find Ring Energy's earnings release?

Ring Energy will issue its earnings release after trading closes on May 7, 2025, which will be available on their website.

What were Ring Energy's recent operational highlights?

Ring Energy reported over 12,000 barrels of oil per day production, exceeding their guidance, and has made significant acquisitions and operational improvements.

What is included in the safe harbor statement?

The safe harbor statement outlines forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties regarding Ring Energy's strategy, sales volumes, and acquisition impacts.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REI Insider Trading Activity

$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG sold 6,575,000 shares for an estimated $8,087,250

PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG sold 6,575,000 shares for an estimated $8,087,250

PAUL D. MCKINNEY (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $215,200

JOHN A CRUM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $57,499

REGINA ROESENER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







~ Announces Timing of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call ~









THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update, including first quarter 2025 oil sales volumes above the high end of the Company’s guidance range and total sales volumes above the midpoint of guidance. The Company also announced the timing of Ring’s quarterly results conference call.







KEY HIGHLIGHTS









Produced over 12,000 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”), exceeding high end of guidance;



Produced over 12,000 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”), exceeding high end of guidance;



Produced over 18,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), exceeding the midpoint of guidance;



Produced over 18,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), exceeding the midpoint of guidance;



Oil production outperformance was driven by the success of Ring's drilling program, featuring 7 horizontal and 3 vertical wells coming online, all surpassing the Company's pre-drill estimates;



Oil production outperformance was driven by the success of Ring's drilling program, featuring 7 horizontal and 3 vertical wells coming online, all surpassing the Company's pre-drill estimates;



Completed the acquisition of the Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) assets of Lime Rock Resources IV, LP (“Lime Rock”) on March 31, 2025;





Highly accretive transaction provides immediate and meaningful increased cash flow from shallow declining, long life, oil weighted assets;





Realized initial operational synergies by reducing LOE over 5%;





Production during the first two weeks of Ring’s operations exceeded expectations by over 200 Boe/d, averaging over 2,500 Boe/d; and







Completed the acquisition of the Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) assets of Lime Rock Resources IV, LP (“Lime Rock”) on March 31, 2025;



Company has over 6,300 barrels of oil per day hedged with weighted average downside protection of $64.44 per barrel for the remainder of the year, as of April 1, 2025.







Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The first quarter has set a strong foundation for 2025, and we look forward to sharing our full results in early May. Despite some initial weather-related downtime, we are pleased to report that oil sales volumes surpassed our highest projections, thanks to the outstanding performance of the wells drilled this quarter. Every well not only met but exceeded our pre-drill expectations, showcasing our operational excellence. Additionally, we successfully completed our Lime Rock asset acquisition before the quarter's end, and we are actively integrating these new properties into our portfolio—yielding an impressive 200 Boe/d increase over earlier estimates during the first two weeks of operations. We are confident that these achievements will propel us toward continued success in the upcoming months.”





Mr. McKinney concluded, “Our value-focused and proven strategy is designed to effectively navigate both high and low commodity price cycles, emphasizing the generation of free cash flow, maintaining a disciplined capital spending program, and prioritizing debt reduction. The flexibility in our contracting terms with drilling rigs and oil field service providers empowers us to quickly adapt our capital spending to stay aligned with our objectives. Our steadfast, value-focused strategy ensures we maintain the discipline and agility needed to navigate price volatility, positioning the Company for enduring success.”







First Quarter Earnings Conference Call







Ring plans to issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. central standard time to discuss its first quarter 2025 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Ring Energy First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring’s website at www.ringenergy.com under “Investors” on the “News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call.







ABOUT RING ENERGY, INC.







Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit



www.ringenergy.com



.







SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects, including: expected first quarter 2025 sales volumes and capital projects activity levels; the potential impact of and the Company’s efforts to manage commodity price volatility through targeted contracting, hedging and other Company-directed strategies; and, the expected benefits and related timing afforded by the recent completion for the Lime Rock acquisition – all of which are designed to further position the Company for long-term success. The forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to execute its proven strategy designed to further position the Company for long-term success. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and subject to numerous assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management considering their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







CONTACT INFORMATION







Al Petrie Advisors





Al Petrie, Senior Partner





Phone: 281-975-2146





Email:



apetrie@ringenergy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.