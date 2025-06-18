Ring Energy, Inc. Affirms $585 Million Borrowing Base and Extends Credit Facility Term to June 2029

Ring Energy affirms $585 million borrowing base, extends credit facility to 2029, and adds Bank of America as administrative agent.

Quiver AI Summary

Ring Energy, Inc. announced the affirmation of its borrowing base at $585 million under its $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility, which has been extended to June 2029. The company has entered into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, supported by a banking syndicate that now includes Bank of America as the new Administrative Agent and Citibank as an added member. The agreement features a 25 basis point reduction in the Applicable Margin pricing grid, with the next bank redetermination scheduled for fall 2025. CEO Paul D. McKinney highlighted the company's focus on strengthening its balance sheet and generating free cash flow, while managing the ongoing challenges related to oil and gas price volatility.

Potential Positives

Borrowing base affirmed at $585 million under the $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility, indicating financial stability.

Credit Facility term extended to June 2029, providing a longer time frame for financial planning and stability.

Inclusion of Bank of America as the new Administrative Agent, signaling confidence and support from major financial institutions.

Expansion of banking relationships with the addition of Citibank to the syndicate, enhancing financial flexibility and support.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the borrowing base being affirmed at $585 million represents a decrease from the previous year, indicating potential financial strain or reduced asset value.

The need for cost reductions, divestitures, and efforts to improve free cash flow suggests that the company may be facing challenges in maintaining profitability amid volatile oil and gas prices.

The forward-looking statements in the release highlight that the company's future prospects are subject to material risks and uncertainties, which may concern investors regarding the company's long-term stability.

FAQ

What is the current borrowing base for Ring Energy?

The borrowing base for Ring Energy is affirmed at $585 million under its $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility.

Who is the new Administrative Agent for the Credit Facility?

Bank of America, N.A. has been named as the new Administrative Agent for the Credit Facility.

When is the next bank redetermination scheduled?

The next regularly scheduled bank redetermination will occur during the fall of 2025.

How long was the Credit Facility term extended?

The Credit Facility term was extended by 34 months, now set to expire in June 2029.

Which banks are part of the lending syndicate?

The syndicate includes banks such as Bank of America, Citibank, Citizens Bank, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REI Insider Trading Activity

$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 15,011,343 shares for an estimated $15,270,874 .

. PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 15,011,343 shares for an estimated $15,270,874 .

. PAUL D. MCKINNEY (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $215,200

JOHN A CRUM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $57,499

ALEXANDER DYES (EVP Chief Operations Officer) purchased 63,203 shares for an estimated $49,993

REGINA ROESENER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that the borrowing base was affirmed at $585 million under its $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). In addition, the Credit Facility term was extended to June 2029, and Bank of America, N.A. was named as new Administrative Agent.







KEY HIGHLIGHTS









Entered into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with a borrowing base of $585 million;



Entered into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with a borrowing base of $585 million;



Extended Credit Facility term 34 months to June 2029, supported by an 11-member banking syndicate;



Extended Credit Facility term 34 months to June 2029, supported by an 11-member banking syndicate;



Reflects a 25 basis point reduction in the Applicable Margin pricing grid; and



Reflects a 25 basis point reduction in the Applicable Margin pricing grid; and



Next regularly scheduled bank redetermination to occur during the fall of 2025.







Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Ring has worked to strengthen our balance sheet and improve the quality of assets supporting our Credit Facility. We value the ongoing support from our bank group and are pleased to have Bank of America as our new administrative agent. Despite oil and gas price volatility in 2025, our asset base enabled us to maintain a sufficient borrowing base, with only a slight reduction from last year. We continue to focus on generating free cash flow through cost reductions, divestitures of non-core assets, and acquiring high-margin, low-break-even assets, using excess cash to reduce debt and create value for stockholders across commodity price cycles.”





We further expanded our banking relationships by adding Citibank, N.A. to the syndicate which now includes Bank of America, N.A., Citizens Bank, N.A., KeyBanc National Association, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Truist Bank, U.S. Bank National Association, Cathay Bank, First Horizon Bank, Amegy Bank and Goldman Sachs Lending Partners, LLC.







About Ring Energy, Inc.







Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit



www.ringenergy.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects, the Company’s efforts to manage commodity price volatility, and other areas of focus. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and subject to numerous assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management considering their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact Information







Al Petrie Advisors





Al Petrie, Senior Partner





Phone: 281-975-2146





Email:



apetrie@ringenergy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.