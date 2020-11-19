Ring Doorbell Black Friday 2020 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

As an Amazon-owned product, the Ring doorbell is sure to appear among the e-commerce giant’s Black Friday deals. However, plenty of other retailers also serve up savings. On Black Fridays past, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Lowe's and others have discounted the doorbell camera (usually bundled with a speaker from Amazon’s Echo lineup) by as much as $200 or more.

Here’s what to know about this year’s deals on the smart home staple.

What are the best Black Friday Ring doorbell deals in 2020?

We’re seeing a variety of Ring doorbell models on sale. Check out this year’s noteworthy device deals below:

The standard Ring Video Doorbell will be marked down to $69.99 (regularly $99.99) at Belk. The sale runs Nov. 20-30 in stores and online.

Costco is taking $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with one year of Protect Plus (online only) and $30 off the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime. The deals are available from Nov. 20 through 30, while supplies last. Limit two.

Lowe’s is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139 (regularly $199.99). The price is valid Nov. 20-30.

Kohl’s has the same Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99, and shoppers can also get $30 in Kohl’s Cash with the purchase. The deal is valid while supplies last online and in stores Nov. 22-27.

Target also is marking down the Ring Video Doorbell 3 to $139.99 (regularly $199.99) and shoppers can get an Amazon Echo Show 5 for $10 with the purchase. The sale runs Nov. 22-28 in stores and online.

Amazon is bundling the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with the Echo Show 5 for $149.99 and will sell the Video Doorbell Pro for $169.99 ($80 off). The retailer says the deals will launch on various dates and times from Nov. 20 to 27.

Best Buy is discounting the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus by $70 (on sale for $159.99, regularly $229.99). The sale starts Nov. 22.

What were the best Black Friday Ring doorbell deals in 2019?

Last year’s sales primarily featured the Ring Video Doorbell 2. These were our favorite bargains:

Best Buy sold a Ring bundle with Echo Show 5 for $179.99 ($209.99 savings).

Target offered the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $129.99 ($70 savings).

Lowe’s also featured the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale at $139.

How to decide if it’s worth it

If you’re looking to round out your smart home setup, Black Friday is a great time to save on the Ring video doorbell — and maybe score an extra gadget with the purchase.

But other Amazon sale events throughout the year boast similar deals on the retailer’s devices, Ring included. Amazon sold the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with an Echo Show 5 for $149.99 on Prime Day in October.

How to budget for a Ring doorbell

Ring doorbells range in price from about $100 to $350. That’s a big difference. First, calculate how much you’re reasonably able to spend on Black Friday purchases. Then, decide which Ring model best fits into your budget. You can use the 50/30/20 budget as a guide for working your expenses around your monthly income.

