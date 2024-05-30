News & Insights

Rincon Resources Seeks Quotation for 56M Securities

May 30, 2024 — 04:44 am EDT

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 56 million of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the code RCR, as of May 30, 2024. This new announcement marks a significant move for the entity, which could potentially attract investors interested in the company’s growth prospects.

