Rincon Resources Reports Promising Exploration Results

October 24, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Ltd. reported promising mineralization results at its West Arunta Project, with significant findings of rare earth elements and copper. The company’s exploration activities continue to shine as they received a government refund for their drilling programs and negotiated a new land access agreement. Despite the resignation of their Managing Director, Rincon remains committed to advancing its assets in Western Australia, aiming to deliver value to its shareholders.

