Rincon Resources Reports Mixed Drilling Results at West Arunta

November 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Ltd. has released mixed diamond drilling results for its West Arunta Project in Western Australia, revealing weak intervals of rare earth elements and copper mineralization. Despite the low-grade findings, the company is optimistic about the syenite intrusive complex at the Sheoak target, which suggests potential for significant supergene rare earth element enrichment. Rincon plans to focus on further exploration of this promising syenite body.

