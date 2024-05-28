Rincon Resources Advances Drilling at West Arunta

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Ltd. has completed its maiden drilling campaign at the West Arunta Project with a 3,108-meter reverse circulation program across four key targets and is now gearing up for an extensive 6,000-meter drill test at new targets including Avalon, Sheoak, K1, and K2. The upcoming phase involves reverse circulation and diamond drilling, with results from previous programs and newly completed surveys expected soon, promising a steady flow of updates for investors. The company eagerly anticipates exploration advancements following recent heritage clearance and contractor commitments.

For further insights into AU:RCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.