Rincon Resources Advances Drilling at West Arunta

May 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Ltd. has completed its maiden drilling campaign at the West Arunta Project with a 3,108-meter reverse circulation program across four key targets and is now gearing up for an extensive 6,000-meter drill test at new targets including Avalon, Sheoak, K1, and K2. The upcoming phase involves reverse circulation and diamond drilling, with results from previous programs and newly completed surveys expected soon, promising a steady flow of updates for investors. The company eagerly anticipates exploration advancements following recent heritage clearance and contractor commitments.

