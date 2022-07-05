Rimini Street (RMNI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rimini Street (RMNI) closed at $6.14, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rimini Street as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 450% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $99.86 million, up 9.01% from the prior-year quarter.

RMNI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $411.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -52.07% and +9.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rimini Street. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Rimini Street currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Rimini Street is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.6, which means Rimini Street is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that RMNI has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.