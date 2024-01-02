Rimini Street (RMNI) Rides on Growth of Rimini Consult for SAP

Rimini Street RMNI is keeping no stone unturned to expand its cloud consulting platform, Rimini Consult for SAP.



Rimini Consult helps businesses optimize, evolve, and transform their Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce systems, as well as gain additional business value from cloud applications.



In the past three months, Rimini Street’s shares have returned 58.4% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 15.9%. Its prospects are further enhanced by the recent developments in its cloud-based consulting platforms.



Rimini Consult also offers customized advisory services, software resource planning, development services, and technology and application strategy planning to assist clients in completing digital transformation and other innovation initiatives successfully.

Recently, Rimini Street announced that santec selected Rimini Consult for SAP to provide professional services and guidance for its planned separation into four entities that are deeply embedded with SAP.



Cloud and data migration, interoperability and integration, security strategy and hardening, technology assessments, observability and monitoring, IT consultation, project customization, and staff and skills augmentation are some of the professional services provided by Rimini Consult.

Rimini Street’s Near-Term Growth Prospects Bright

Rimini Street is riding on an expanding communication clientele and strong product portfolio, which are expected to drive top-line growth in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rimini Street’s revenues for fiscal 2023 is pegged at $425.33 million, indicating growth of 3.8% year over year.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at 12 cents, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



The company’s clients include TMobile US TMUS, Telstra TLS, Telefonica, Neos, NTT Communications, Eletronet and many more.



Rimini Street aids T-Mobile in optimizing its SAP platform, which includes more than 200 SAP modules. It assisted T-Mobile in creating competitive differentiation through customer satisfaction rather than wasting resources on maintaining and administering its SAP system.



Telstra, Australia's largest mobile network, relies on Rimini Street's services to boost its products and extend product life, thus reducing support expenses.



Rimini Street’s recent developments to expand its portfolio are helping it win market share in the cloud consulting domain.



As part of expanding its product portfolio, the company recently expanded Rimini Support for SAP products to include SAP Industry Solutions with an aim to help clients maximize product value and boost the lifespan of critical systems.



Rimini Street also recently announced the availability and expansion of Rimini Manage services for SAP Cloud Products, providing new application-managed services to assist SAP cloud licensees in gaining enhanced productivity, predictability and business value.



Recently, the company also announced the availability of Rimini Support, Rimini Manage, and Rimini Consult for ClickSoftware, ensuring Salesforce ClickSoftware has a partner who can help stabilize and maximize its software investments in the years to come.



Rimini Street continues to focus on specialized areas of IT strategic and operational needs, such as running, managing, supporting, protecting, connecting, monitoring, customizing, configuring, and optimizing mission-critical enterprise applications, databases, and technology software, and assisting clients in achieving better business outcomes.

