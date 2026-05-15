Rimini Street (RMNI) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 6.43

The average one-year price target for Rimini Street (NasdaqGM:RMNI) has been revised to $6.43 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of $5.74 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.13% from the latest reported closing price of $3.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rimini Street. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 41.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMNI is 0.18%, an increase of 48.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 65,703K shares. The put/call ratio of RMNI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adams Street Partners holds 23,565K shares representing 25.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 5,913K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brooktree Capital Management holds 3,959K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMNI by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,732K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMNI by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,656K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.