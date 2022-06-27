Rimini Street (RMNI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rimini Street (RMNI) closed the most recent trading day at $6, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rimini Street as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 450%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $99.86 million, up 9.01% from the prior-year quarter.

RMNI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $411.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -52.07% and +9.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rimini Street. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rimini Street is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Rimini Street currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 43.54, so we one might conclude that Rimini Street is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that RMNI has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.