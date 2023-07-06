Rimini Street (RMNI) Drives Gachon's Digital Transformation

Rimini Street RMNI has announced that Gachon University Gil Medical Center (Gil Medical Center), a leading healthcare provider known for its groundbreaking achievements, has chosen Rimini Support to provide software maintenance for its Oracle ORCL Database.



The decision has led to both stability and improvement in its mission-critical IT operations that serve the needs of 1.5 million patients and thousands of medical staff, students and employees each year.



Gil Medical Center, a technologically advanced organization, was the pioneer in implementing Oracle Database to support its operations, including the medical information system and HR system.



However, the software support from Oracle did not meet the quality standards required for the center to effectively serve its patients and internal clients in terms of speed and reliability. As the delays persisted and affected the stability of the hospital's IT infrastructure, Gil Medical Center turned to Rimini Street for a solution to its software support challenges.



Having achieved stability and smooth operation of Gil Medical Center's Oracle Database through Rimini Support, the hospital's IT team is now dedicated to establishing an innovative system that enhances the center's reputation, expands its business capabilities and maintains its leadership in the medical industry.

Rimini Street, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rimini Street, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rimini Street, Inc. Quote

Rimini Consult to Aid Top-Line Growth

Rimini Street is the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP SAP software. Being a Salesforce CRM partner, RMNI is witnessing an increased client demand and receiving accolades for its Rimini Consult professional and advisory services. Rimini Consult assists clients in fulfilling their business requirements by offering tailored, vendor-neutral and project-focused engagements to expedite progress.



Rimini Consult has a unique approach that sets it apart from other professional service firms. Instead of relying on a standardized engagement model, it tailors its services to accommodate the specific project requirements of each client. This customized approach ensures that the most suitable and experienced team members are selected from a pool of experts available, resulting in highly tailored and effective project outcomes.



This service provider has been involved in several transformative projects that have delivered significant long-term value to clients. One notable example is assisting a globally recognized brand in the splitting of their company into multiple entities, while retaining SAP software as the core system. This complex undertaking required careful planning and execution to ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted operations for each entity.



In another project, Rimini Consult played a crucial role in a large-scale ERP consolidation initiative. The goal was to consolidate multiple organizations, each with its own customized Oracle E-Business Suite instance, into a single E-Business Suite instance. This consolidation streamlined operations, enhanced efficiency and eliminated duplication of efforts across the organizations, resulting in cost savings and improved productivity.



This service provider has achieved success in various projects, including system split, system consolidation, and complex issue diagnostics and resolution. These projects have brought long-term value to clients through customized solutions and expert guidance.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s ability to deliver timely, accurate and high-value professional services has been influential in driving successful outcomes for clients. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RMNI’s 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 47 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.82%. The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $425.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.87%.



Shares of Rimini Street have gained 26% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 37.2% in the same period.

















