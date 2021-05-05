Rimini Street, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Rimini Street, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RMNI) future prospects. Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. On 31 December 2020, the US$679m market-cap company posted a loss of US$14m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Rimini Street will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Rimini Street is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$1.9m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 88% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Rimini Street given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Rimini Street currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

