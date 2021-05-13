Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$12.10 Price Target

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares plunged 25% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$5.99. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$88m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.13 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:RMNI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Rimini Street from five analysts is for revenues of US$374.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 68% to US$0.083. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$374.9m and US$0.12 per share in losses. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Rimini Street'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a considerable decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

Even with the lower forecast losses, the analysts lowered their valuations, with the average price target falling 10% to US$12.10. It looks likethe analysts have become less optimistic about the overall business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Rimini Street, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Rimini Street shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 13% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. It's clear that while Rimini Street's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Rimini Street's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Rimini Street analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Rimini Street (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.