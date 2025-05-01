RIMINI STREET Earnings Results: $RMNI Reports Quarterly Earnings

RIMINI STREET ($RMNI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $104,200,000, missing estimates of $105,324,945 by $-1,124,945.

RIMINI STREET Insider Trading Activity

RIMINI STREET insiders have traded $RMNI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL L. PERICA (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,565 shares for an estimated $40,884 .

. SETH A. RAVIN (President, CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,690 shares for an estimated $39,750 .

. KEVIN MADDOCK (EVP,ChiefRecurringRev.Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,566 shares for an estimated $25,923 .

. NANCY LYSKAWA (EVP & Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,184 shares for an estimated $21,740 .

. DAVID W. ROWE (CPO,CMO&EVPGlob.Transformation) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,610 shares for an estimated $20,588.

RIMINI STREET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of RIMINI STREET stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RIMINI STREET Government Contracts

We have seen $82,624 of award payments to $RMNI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

