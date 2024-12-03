News & Insights

Stocks

Rimfire Pacific Mining’s Strategic Underwriting Boost

December 03, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rimfire Pacific Mining has secured a $1.65 million underwriting agreement with Euroz Hartleys for its unlisted options expiring in February 2025, providing financial stability for its exploration projects. This move enhances Rimfire’s cash position as it focuses on building a significant scandium resource inventory in central New South Wales. By ensuring these funds, Rimfire is well-positioned to pursue its strategic exploration goals in the coming months.

For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.