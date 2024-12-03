Rimfire Pacific Mining’s Strategic Underwriting Boost

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining has secured a $1.65 million underwriting agreement with Euroz Hartleys for its unlisted options expiring in February 2025, providing financial stability for its exploration projects. This move enhances Rimfire’s cash position as it focuses on building a significant scandium resource inventory in central New South Wales. By ensuring these funds, Rimfire is well-positioned to pursue its strategic exploration goals in the coming months.

