News & Insights

Stocks

Rimfire Pacific Mining’s Scandium Prospects Shine Bright

November 12, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited is making waves in the mining sector with its substantial scandium landholding in Australia’s scandium hotspot. The company aims to enhance its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by the end of the fiscal year, backed by a seasoned team with two decades of local expertise. Investors are keeping a keen eye on Rimfire’s high-impact exploration programs, which promise significant upgrades in scandium oxide resources.

For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.