Rimfire Pacific Mining’s Scandium Prospects Shine Bright

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited is making waves in the mining sector with its substantial scandium landholding in Australia’s scandium hotspot. The company aims to enhance its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by the end of the fiscal year, backed by a seasoned team with two decades of local expertise. Investors are keeping a keen eye on Rimfire’s high-impact exploration programs, which promise significant upgrades in scandium oxide resources.

