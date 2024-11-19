Rimfire Pacific Mining Unveils Promising Cobalt-Copper Prospects

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rimfire Pacific Mining has confirmed significant high-grade cobalt and copper mineralization at its Bald Hill prospect, located west of Broken Hill, Australia. Recent drilling results reveal expanded zones of cobalt sulphide, highlighting the area’s potential as a valuable cobalt-copper resource. The company plans to focus on this prospect while balancing its strategic priorities with its flagship scandium assets.
For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Another Paramount+ (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Hike Hits Europe
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Jobs in Europe
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Names New AI Chip Line “Jaguar Shores”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.