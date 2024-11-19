Rimfire Pacific Mining Unveils Promising Cobalt-Copper Prospects

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining has confirmed significant high-grade cobalt and copper mineralization at its Bald Hill prospect, located west of Broken Hill, Australia. Recent drilling results reveal expanded zones of cobalt sulphide, highlighting the area’s potential as a valuable cobalt-copper resource. The company plans to focus on this prospect while balancing its strategic priorities with its flagship scandium assets.

