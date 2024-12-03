News & Insights

Rimfire Pacific Mining Plans New Securities Issue

December 03, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has announced a proposed issue of 4,940,000 ordinary fully paid securities, set for March 17, 2025. This move aims to raise capital, potentially impacting the company’s market position and attracting investor interest. The securities will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange, offering new opportunities for shareholders.

