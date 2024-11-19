Rimfire Pacific Mining Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited’s annual general meeting saw all proposed resolutions carried, signifying strong shareholder support for company decisions, including the re-election of director Andrew Knox and ratification of prior share and option issues. This decisive backing highlights investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management. The unanimous approval could potentially influence the market’s perception of Rimfire’s stock performance.

