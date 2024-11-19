News & Insights

Stocks

Rimfire Pacific Mining Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

November 19, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited’s annual general meeting saw all proposed resolutions carried, signifying strong shareholder support for company decisions, including the re-election of director Andrew Knox and ratification of prior share and option issues. This decisive backing highlights investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management. The unanimous approval could potentially influence the market’s perception of Rimfire’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.