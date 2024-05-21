Rimfire Pacific Announces New Share Issuance

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has announced a new issuance of 656,453 fully paid ordinary shares on May 21, 2024, under the ASX security code RIM. The company has complied with the ASX Listing Rules by submitting an Appendix 2A application for the quotation of these securities. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock market presence, offering a fresh opportunity for investors.

