Rimfire Ends Avondale Project Agreement Amid Dispute

October 28, 2024 — 11:18 pm EDT

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has terminated the Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement with Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd, citing the latter’s failure to disclose a change of control. Consequently, Golden Plains Resources will no longer have an interest in the Avondale Project, which includes the promising Melrose Scandium Prospect. Rimfire anticipates a dispute over the termination but remains committed to advancing the project and protecting shareholder interests.

