RIMES Technologies Is Up for Sale

Morgan Stanley is advising on the process, the people said. Founded in 1996, RIMES, of New York, provides financial data management and regtech services to more than 300 customers. Clients include investment managers, hedge funds, and pension plans.

RIMES produces annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of $20 million to $25 million, people said. It is expected to sell for a “big price,” the people said, which some pegged at around $400 million to $500 million. Strong software and fintech companies can trade, in the middle market, for 20 times Ebitda.

“We do not comment on market rumours or speculation,” said Alessandro Ferrari, RIMES chief marketing officer, in an emailed response to questions.

Abry’s investment in RIMES dates to August 2017 when the buyout shop acquired a minority, PitchBook said. The Boston private-equity firm focuses on media, communications, as well as business and information services. In October, Abry agreed to sell its majority stake in Hilb Group, an insurance brokerage roll-up, to Carlyle Group. The deal reportedly valued Hilb at more than $1 billion.

Abry is currently investing out of its ninth flagship fund, which closed on $2.1 billion earlier this year, the firm’s website said. Abry’s flagship pool typically invests between $50 million equity to $200 million equity per transaction.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment. Abry could not be reached for comment.

