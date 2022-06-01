Rimac raises $537 mln in new funding round, CEO talks potential IPO

Funding round led by Softbank, Goldman Sachs

Porsche stake in Rimac comes down to 20%

Rimac CEO: IPO requires sales of more than 1 bln eur

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Rimac has raised 500 million euros ($537 million) in a new funding round, it said on Wednesday, but the Croatian carmaker's chief executive cautioned sales would have to be twice as high before he would consider a stock market listing.

The new funding, led by Softbank 9434.T and Goldman Sachs GS.N as well as existing shareholders including Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Porsche unit, brings the carmaker's total valuation to over 2 billion euros, Rimac said.

Taking the step of an initial public offering would depend on revenue reaching over a billion, Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a media roundtable, adding the company was around halfway there.

"When we are at that number, it makes sense," he said. "When the hockey stick is flattening out a bit, when there is stability and predictability ... currently it's hard to predict what's happening next year."

The Rimac Group comprises a Bugatti-Rimac joint venture, producing electric sportscar Nevera and the Bugatti Chiron and owned 45% by Porsche AG - and a separate technology business which supplies batteries and powertrain components to other car companies.

Porsche, in a separate statement, said it had invested a double-digit million euro amount as part of the funding round and that it would hold 20% in Rimac as a result, down from the 22% it owned previously.

Most of the new funding will be invested in expanding production facilities and raising volumes in the technology business, Rimac said, with the aim of reaching 100,000 batteries a year between 2024 and 2026.

The carmaker, which currently has over 1,500 staff, is looking to hire a further 700 people in 2022 and is exploring new sites for plants, Rimac said, with Italy a possible option due to high availability of qualified workers.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

